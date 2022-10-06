2024 DE King Joseph Edwards Loved 'Wild and Crazy' Environment During Clemson Visit

King Joseph Edwards is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound defensive end, out of Buford High (Buford, Ga.), already has close to three dozen offers and was one of many recruits on hand for Clemson's 30-20 win over NC State.

The Clemson fan base showed up and showed out for the matchup between Top 10 teams, and the raucous environment really made an impression on Edwards.

"Very energetic," Edwards told All Clemson. "Lots of yelling and lots of support from the fans. Clemson fans are wild and crazy, I love it."

Not only is Edwards considered one of the top defensive end prospects in the country, he's also arguably one of the Top 50 players regardless of position, and outside of the environment inside of the stadium, his conversation with position coach Lemanski Hall and head coach Dabo Swinney's speech that he gave to the group ahead of the game, really stood out to the future SI All-American candidate.

"Speaking to Coach Ski and listening to coach Dabo speak about the culture at Clemson," he said.

Clemson is one of the few schools that have yet to offer the elite-level talent, as Edwards noted the two parties are still in the process of building a relationship. However, he is hoping to get back to Clemson at a later date once that relationship is more established.

Edwards did like what he saw from Clemson, though, speaking very highly of the program in general.

"I still have multiple schools to visit," Edwards said. "I will say their program is elite and per Coach Ski I would fit in perfect there. I will be back soon as I keep building a relationship and get more comfortable with the coaches."

Edwards is still in the early stages of his recruitment, and at this point is just trying to find what schools might possibly be a good fit before trimming his list. Georgia, Michigan State and Mississippi State all received September visits.

For now, he plans to keep taking more visits through the early part of next year, and then he'll possibly start narrowing down his choices.

"I’m nowhere near a top list of schools yet," Edwards said. "In the spring after I’m done visiting I will better be able to see what programs are good for me and my playing style."

