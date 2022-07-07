Over the years, Clemson has become well-known for its ability to develop NFL-caliber wide receivers, and that reputation helps draw up-and-coming high school wideouts from across the country to Dabo Swinney's high school camps each summer.

On the first day of camp this summer, 2024 WR Darren Coleman, made his way to campus to work out for the Clemson coaching staff. It was the second consecutive year Coleman participated in the camp, as the rising high school junior continues to work on improving as a player.

"I had a great time," Coleman told All Clemson. "A lot of coaching points, because I also went there last year and I was able to learn from coach Grisham and also Artavis Scott. So it was a great experience coming back and learning from the coaches and them telling me when to do this and when not to do this against DBs. There was just a lot of coaching points I was able to add to my game."

Overall, Coleman came away more than satisfied with how he performed, but at the same time learned where he still needs to make slight improvements.

"I would say I'd give myself a 96 percent," Coleman said. "Because I feel like I still could have done a lot of things better because I messed up on some of my routes, but I feel like I did for the most part really good."

"Artavis Scott, he was teaching me. The whole camp he'd let me know things I need to basically tweak on certain routes. Even if I caught the ball, he would still come up to me and tell me 'Oh, you need to be flatter or you need to be higher on this.'"

Out of Grayson High, Coleman has some ties to the Clemson program. Current RB Phil Mafah, also out of Grayson, is a former teammate and accompanied Coleman on his tour of the facilities.

"The facilities very nice... very nice," he said. "I was able to go in the weight room too because my former teammate, Phil Mafah, was there with me on the tour. And he was taking me through the weight room and all through the facility. It was a nice tour. We were able to drive around and actually see the outside and inside, so everywhere, and it just looked amazing."

Coleman also has a longstanding relationship with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn. Before joining Swinney's staff, Conn was the head coach at Grayson, winning a state title in 2011.

"I have a connection with coach Conn," Coleman said. "He used to be my little league coach when I was coming up, like six, seven, eight and nine years old. We actually won the championship with him and he was the Grayson High School coach. But he was also my little league coach."

Coleman has yet to pick up any Power-5 offers but knows how rare and special an offer from Clemson is. Picking up one from the Tigers would be the ultimate payoff for all of the hard work he is putting in on the field.

"It would mean a lot because coming from Clemson, to actually look at my film, and to offer me, that would be amazing," Coleman said. "Because I feel like I put in a lot of work and I have to keep working to earn other offers."

