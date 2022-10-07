2024 WR Target Alex Taylor Calls Clemson Environment for NC State 'Unexplainable'

Alex Taylor is one of just two 2024 wide receivers to have picked up offers from Clemson.

The Tigers offered Taylor on his birthday back in June, and the 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout out of Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) made the trip down for Clemson's 30-20 win over NC State.

The blue-chip talent came away more than impressed by the raucous crowd, telling All Clemson that it was his best game-day experience to date.

"The environment was unexplainable," Taylor said. "The crowd was in it all night, super loud. Definitely the best crowd and game I’ve been to so far."

Another thing that impressed Taylor was how he was treated by the coaching staff. Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham spent a significant amount of time with the talented wideout, as he and head coach Dabo Swinney made sure Taylor knew he was a priority in the next recruiting class.

"Talking to the coaches," Taylor said regarding what stood out. "I got to talk and hang out with coach Grisham for about an hour, which was amazing, just sitting and talking with him. Talking to coach Swinney as well before the game. They just made me feel like a priority."

Taylor, who is widely regarded as one of the top players in the state of North Carolina, currently has 12 offers, including NC State, North Carolina and Penn State. While he has yet to name his top schools, as things stand today, the Tigers rank right up near the top.

"Clemson is already a Top 5 school every year," Taylor said. "They send a lot of guys to the league every year, and after the visit, they would be a top school if I dropped a list."

Taylor isn't looking to make a decision before next summer and said he is hoping to get back to Clemson in November, possibly for the Miami game or the rivalry matchup against South Carolina.

Until it comes time to make a decision, he is looking for the right fit and a place that feels like home. After his weekend visit, it would appear that Clemson checks most, if not all, of those boxes.

"A place that feels like home to me," Taylor said when asked what he's looking for in a school. "Somewhere I can develop and compete, and a place with a good environment."

