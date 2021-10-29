Arch Manning Highlights Huge Recruiting Weekend for Clemson as Tigers Host FSU

Clemson is set for one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the season as the Tigers get set to host Florida State.

Florida State's visit to Clemson on Saturday is a pivotal matchup for the Tigers.

Not only could the game go a long way towards deciding how the rest of the season plays out, but it's also a huge weekend for the program from a recruiting standpoint.

The Tigers are set to host a number of high-profile targets this weekend, with the headliner being none other than 2023 quarterback Arch Manning. Arguably the nation's top quarterback prospect in the next recruiting cycle, Manning picked up an offer back in June after an impressive showing at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps.

Manning has already taken visits to Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas and Alabama and now the Tigers get their shot to make a lasting impression. Manning is the only 2023 quarterback with an offer, and expect the Tigers to be "all in" on the generational talent.

A handful of programs have emerged as early leaders, including Clemson and this weekend will be big for the coaching staff as they try and keep pace with the aforementioned schools during a disappointing 2021 season. The Tigers appear to be getting the last visit of the season, so this is a big opportunity.

2023 DL Peter Woods will also be back on campus. Not only is he one of the top defensive linemen in the class, but he is also arguably one of the best 25 prospects overall. Woods has already experienced the game-day atmosphere this season, as he was on hand for the win over Boston College.

Woods, who is from Alabama, already has an offer, and is one of the priority targets in the class. However, it has been proven time and again how hard it is to pull elite defensive talent out of the state of Alabama and Woods lives less than an hour from Tuscaloosa and grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide. At the same time, there is something Woods finds intriguing about Clemson, as evidenced by his multiple visits. Expect him to trim his list down in the near future and a decision could come shortly thereafter.

Other Notable Visitors

2023 DL Kelby Collins: Another player who impressed at the high school camps back in June. He picked up an offer after that workout, and like Woods, he is also from Alabama. The highly-touted prospect was really impressed by what the Tigers have to offer, PAW Journey, in particular.

2022 RB Cartevious Norton: This is a guy that isn't getting talked about very much right now, but that could change depending on how things play out with Trevor Etienne. Norton doesn't have an offer, but running backs coach CJ Spiller has went and watched him play in person. Norton looks to be a little underrated by the recruiting services due to injuries that limited playing time over the past two years. Iowa State is the only Power-5 offer at the moment.

2023 CB A.J. Harris: Out of Georgia, Harris is arguably the best corner in the 2023 class, and the Tigers have been in on him since the beginning. This is shaping up to be a battle between Clemson and Georgia and the Tigers coaching staff have to like where things stand at this point.

2023 OL Brayden Joiner: The 6-foot-1, 320 pound prospect out of Auburn has close to three dozen offers, but the Tigers have yet to pull the trigger on one.

2023 OL Monroe Freeling: The in-state prospect has close to two dozen offers, including one from Clemson. He was the first 2023 OL to pick up an offer from the Tigers and has already visited Georgia and Alabama. Freeling is a guy who is expected to take his time in making a decision, so expect many more visits across the country.

2023 OL Markee Anderson: Another in-state offensive linemen with an offer. Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, and North Carolina have also offered. The Tigers are an early favorite and this weekend is an opportunity to solidify that status.

2023 DL Derrick LeBlanc: One of the top defensive linemen in the class and a legitimate Top-50 talent overall. LeBlanc, out of Florida, has close to 45 offers, including one from Clemson. Ohio State is an early favorite.

2023 OL Harris Sewell: One of the top interior offensive linemen in the country, with close to two dozen offers. Sewell visited over the summer and will make the return trip this weekend. Sewell is from Odessa and it's not easy pulling top talent out of Texas, but the Tigers have had some success in that state of late, and they do have a shot with Sewell.

Other Weekend Visitors:

2023 DT Darron Reed (Columbus, Ga)

2023 S Michael Daugherty (Grayson High, Loganville, Ga)

2023 RB Daylan Smother (Charlotte, NC)

2023 RB Manny Covey (Starke, Florida)

2024 WR Brandon Winton (Knoxville, Tn)

2024 OL Walt Flynn (Grayson High, Loganville Ga)

2024 ATH joseph Stone (Grayson High, Loganville, Ga)

2024 ATH KJ Bolden (Buford, Ga)

