Big Names Expected to Attend Clemson Elite Retreat

Clemson will hold its first big recruiting event of the summer in June when Dabo Swinney hosts his Elite Retreat.
The dead period is finally set to end on June 1 and Clemson is wasting no time in getting potential prospects on campus.

The Tigers will host their Elite Retreat June 12-13 and there are some big names expected to attend. 

Clemson currently has four players committed in the 2022 recruiting class and all four are expected to be on hand for the event.

2022 Commits: 

4-star QB Cade Klubnik, 4-star WR Adam Randall, 4-star OL Collin Sadler and 4-star OL Blake Miller.

5-star CB Jeadyn Lukus is expected to be in attendance. The in-state prospect from Mauldin, SC is widely considered a Top-50 prospect and is without question one of the best defensive backs in the 2022 class.

4-star RB Branson Robinson, who just received a Clemson offer at the end of March is also expected to attend. The 5-foot-10, 220 pound prospect from Mississippi is one of the top backs in the class and is currently considered a slight lean to Georgia.

4-star defensive back Toriano Pride is also expected to be on hand. He is planning a visit to Ohio State the weekend before and an announcement is expected early this summer. Pride has visited the Buckeyes on multiple occasions already, but Clemson offers the possibility of early playing time, something Pride finds very intriguing.

3-star DE Samuel Okunlola has also received an invite but has not committed to attending just yet. Although the 6-foot-4, 225 pound end told All Clemson last month after he officially received his offer that he was hoping to get to campus at some point.

Other players who could possibly attend include names like 

  • 5-star DT Travis Shaw
  • 5-star DT Walter Nolen
  • 4-star WR Antonio Williams
  • 4-star TE Jaleel Skinner
  • 4-star OL Kiyaunta Goodwin
  • 4-star LB Daniel Martin
  • 4-star DB Ryan Turner

