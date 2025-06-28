BREAKING: 4-star DL Keshawn Stancil Commits to Clemson
The Clemson Tigers on Saturday struck again on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from blue-chip defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil.
The four-star out of Clayton, North Carolina, announced his intention to suit up for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers over finalists NC State, Miami, Penn State and Georgia.
Stancil is Clemson’s fourth defensive line recruit in their 2026 class, joining edge Dre Quinn, defensive lineman Kameron Cody and edge JR Hardrick.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Stancil ranks as the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 200 overall player in the class of 2026, according to Rivals. He is listed as the No. 10 prospect in the state of North Carolina and is the highest-rated pledge on the defensive line in Clemson’s class, per On3.
Quinn, Cody and Hardrick are all three stars, according to 247 Sports, making Stancil the only blue-chip commit thus far.
Although the Tigers were the heavy favorite during the final stages of Stancil’s recruitment, Swinney and company were late to the party. Clemson was the last program of his top five to offer him, but still found a way to earn his commitment in the end.
Per 247 Sports’ recruiting timeline, NC State offered Stancil in May of 2024 – the first of those final five teams to – while Clemson came onto the scene over a year later, offering him just last month on May 27. According to Rivals, Stancil officially visited Clemson on June 13 and was reportedly the only recruit on campus during that time, per his X account, which might have played a factor in his decision.
Stancil is listed as the fourth-best commit of Clemson’s 2026 class, according to On3, behind wide receiver Naeem Burroughs, safety Kentavion Anderson and offensive lineman Leo Delaney.
Stancil hopes to create his own history as he joins a program with a rich history of elite defensive lineman, including stars like Christian Wilkins, Vic Beasley, and Clelin Ferrell all pipelining through Clemson. With current Tigers Peter Woods and T.J. Parker likely to be lottery picks in the 2026 NFL Draft next April, Clemson is looking to rely on talented blue-chip recruits like Stancil to fill potential holes for 2026 and beyond.