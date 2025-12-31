Clemson Could Set Program Records on NFL Draft Day

Clemson’s recent season was forgettable, but the draft boards don’t seem to care.

In a recent NFL Draft Big Board released by Pro Football Focus, nine Clemson Tigers ranked among the top 250 prospects. If all were selected in that order, it would tie a program record.

The prospects listed were defensive tackle Peter Woods (No.8), cornerback Avieon Terrell (No.19), edge rusher T.J. Parker (No.24), offensive tackle Blake Miller (No.80), wide receiver Antonio Williams (No.101), defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (No.178), running back Adam Randall (No.216) and cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (No.234)

Clemson hasn’t had this many prospects selected since 2016, when the Tigers tied a program record first set in 1983.

The Tigers had just three players selected last year, the program's lowest total since 2022.

Offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (No.358) and linebacker Wade Woodaz (No.382) also earned spots on the board and could slide into a draft projection with strong showings in workouts and postseason Senior Bowl games.

The Tigers are also expected to have three players, T.J. Parker, Peter Woods, and Aveion Terrell, selected in the first round, which would tie a program record. If any of them crack the top ten, it would be the highest a Tiger has been selected since quarterback Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 overall in 2021.

Clemson’s last first-round pick came in 2023, when the Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No.30 overall pick.

During the 2019 NFL Draft, former Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (No.4, Oakland Raiders), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (No.13, Miami Dolphins) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (No.17, New York Giants) were all selected in the first round.

While Woods and Parker were once viewed as potential top-five picks, neither player was able to replicate the dominance that they displayed throughout their first two seasons at Clemson.

This season, Woods finished with a career-low nine solo tackles and totaled two sacks. Parker, meanwhile, saw his sack total drop by more than half, going from 11 last year to just five this season.

Offensive tackle Blake Miller was projected as a first-round pick in preseason mock drafts, meaning Clemson could potentially break the record.

Klubnik was one notable player who dropped significantly, once viewed as a potential No.1 overall pick before Clemson’s disastrous 7-6 season.

The senior quarterback saw his touchdown total drop by 20, going from 36 last season to 16 this year, while his passing yards fell from 3,639 to 2,943.

