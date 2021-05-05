Cade Klubnik vs Quinn Ewers: A Budding Rivalry Outside of Texas

Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik and Ohio State QB commit Quinn Ewers share far more than being two of the highest rated quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Cade Klubnik and Quinn Ewers may be rivals on the field but off of the field that rivalry resembles more of a friendship.

Both are from the talent-rich state of Texas and both are two of the more highly-touted quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Ewers, who is widely considered the top prospect in the class, is committed to Ohio State, while Klubnik, a top-five quarterback himself, is committed to Clemson.

Both quarterbacks took part in the Elite-11 competition last weekend that was held at Southlake Carroll, the high school Ewers plays at, and both earned invites to the Elite-11 finals with their performances.

SI All-American was on hand to watch to two compete and after the event was over Klubnik noted how the relationship between the two quarterbacks is very similar to the rivalry Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence have been a part of since their days playing high school football in Georgia.

"It will be kind of fun to keep going on the journey," Klubnik said. "We were talking about it earlier how cool it's going to be being the next Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence because they grew up close to each other."

The two are not strangers to competing against one another. The last time the two faced off was for a state championship last January. Klubnik went 18-20 for 220 yards and a touchdown, and added 97 rushing yards as he led Westlake to a 52-34 win over Ewers' Southlake-Carrol squad, their second consecutive state title.

Part of what the two talked about over the weekend was anticipating the future matchups the two are bound to have, especially knowing the college programs each will be playing for in the future.

"We had a great relationship and got along super well," Klubnik said. "It was fun talking about what it is going to be like."

"It's easy when you have friends that are also out here," Ewers said. "We're pretty good friends. Obviously with him being at Austin Westlake and me being here (Southlake Carroll), we play each other. And with him going to Clemson, me going to Ohio State, we're just gonna keep playing each other."

Klubnik has the utmost respect for Ewers and his ability on the football field, admitting that his rival has the stronger arm of the two and comparing him to two NFL greats. However, the future Clemson quarterback also thinks there are areas he excels in when compared to Ewers.

"He's a great QB," Klubnik said. "Very Matthew Stafford type, can make throws at any angle. At the same time, can make throws like Patrick Mahomes, in that he can make plays with his legs and come out with crazy plays with his arm. Super special athlete. I don't quite have the arm mobility he has, but we're similar in pocket presence and I use my legs a little bit more to escape the pocket."

