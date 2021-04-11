Cade Klubnik Gets to Know Future Clemson Teammates

2022 Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik was in town for the Tigers' spring game and recently took the time to speak with All Clemson about his visit.

Last weekend's Orange and White Game was more than just the annual scrimmage signifying the end of spring football for Clemson.

On top of the football game that took place, a number of high school prospects were in attendance. There were no official visits due to the dead period still in place, but that didn't stop some of the Tigers' current commits, as well as some future potential prospects, from making the trip.

Cade Klubnik, a 2022 quarterback that committed to Clemson back in March, was one of the players on hand. The SI-All American candidate out of Westlake High in Austin, Texas visited for the Syracuse game last season, but this time around spent more time soaking up everything the campus has to offer.

"I loved the game, man it was so fun to get up there again and soak it all in," Klubnik told All Clemson. "It was awesome because I got to go just to enjoy it, not just investigate it. I loved just getting to hang out and soak it all in."

The 6-foot-3, 186-pound quarterback was accompanied by his parents, and Klubnik said they are every bit as impressed with the school as he is.

"They loved it a ton," Klubnik said. "We all knew this is the place I needed to be."

Klubnik not only spent his time exploring the campus, he also took the opportunity to get a head start on getting to know some of the other 2022 commits that were on hand. It was an eye-opening experience for the young quarterback who said his biggest takeaway was seeing firsthand the emphasis the Clemson coaching staff puts on character when it comes to recruiting.

"I hung out with other commits pretty much the whole time, along with a few players," Klubnik said. "Honestly just getting to be with the guys I’ll be there with, it was so fun just getting to hang out with them. They are all such great people and it really stood out to me even more about the people Clemson recruits."

Klubnik is already planning a couple of more trips to the upstate over the summer, including in June for the Elite Retreat.

"I am going to come up twice, once in June and July."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!