2022 QB Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Clemson is continuing a recent trend of attracting elite-level quarterback talent, as Cade Klubnik, the No. 1 quarterback in the country, has officially signed with the Tigers.

Klubnik committed to Clemson back in early March and after attending the Elite Retreat in June, the highly-touted quarterback and one of the key pieces of the class, told All Clemson that the school just feels like home to him.

"Clemson I know is home," Klubnik said. "It’s the place I know I’m supposed to be because God put me here and it shows when I talk to every coach and every person on staff. I love Clemson and cant wait to be there shortly."

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback from Austin, Texas had more than 30 offers and chose the Tigers over other schools including Texas A&M, North Carolina, Texas and Florida. This marks Clemson's third consecutive recruiting class in which the program has been able to go into Texas and get one of the state's prized prospects.

SI All-American's Take: When it comes to projecting for college, specifically, with an emphasis on a strong floor, production and modern tools for execution, the Clemson commitment is about as good as it gets in the 2022 cycle -- and it goes well beyond dominating the Elite 11 Finals the way Klubnik did last week. Some of the reasoning, especially with data, plays the same but the top spot for the Texan is plenty deeper."

"There are almost no weaknesses in Klubnik's game at this stage of his development. Perhaps the lack of a truly special arm and/or filled-out frame is something to knock against him, but the strengths -- from an elite release, comfort on the run, accuracy and most importantly decision-making -- combine to help him stand on his own.

