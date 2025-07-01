Clemson in Top 4 for 5-Star DL as Commitment Date Approaches
The Clemson Tigers are eyeing yet another defensive lineman to add to their 2026 recruiting class.
Buford (GA) five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright is set to make his commitment on Saturday, July 5, and choose between finalists Clemson, Texas, Miami, and Texas A&M.
Perry-Wright is ranked as the No. 2 DL and No. 32 overall player in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. The No. 5 prospect in the state of Georgia is described as a “quick-twitched pocket-pusher with impressive get-off” by 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins. Perry-Wright finished his junior season with 57 tackles (13 TFL), 17 quarterback hurries and nine sacks, per MaxPreps, lifting Buford to a 12-2 season and a Georgia 6A state playoff semifinal berth.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound elite pass-rusher hails from one of the best high school programs in the nation and is known for consistently generating top-tier talent. Notable Buford alumni include standout players like Georgia safety K.J. Bolden, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Michigan running back Justice Haynes, Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, and former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Vadal Alexander.
Should he choose the Tigers this weekend, Perry-Wright would be Dabo Swinney’s first five-star commit of the 2026 cycle, per 247Sports. Clemson’s top pledge is four-star offensive tackle Leo Delaney, who 247Sports ranks as the No. 62 overall prospect in the nation, meaning Perry-Wright would easily take over as the Tigers’ highest-rated commit in the class.
Perry-Wright would join a talented arsenal of defensive linemen who are already committed to the Tigers, including four-star Keshawn Stancil and three-stars Kameron Cody, Dre Quinn and J.R. Hardrick.
According to 247Sports, Clemson’s 2026 class is ranked No. 7 in the country, trailing Miami – one of Perry-Wright’s other finalists – by just a small margin. If the coveted prospect elects Clemson, the Tigers and company could very well jump the Hurricanes to No. 6 and begin to sniff a Top 5 class.
Perry-Wright is set to announce his decision this Saturday, July 5, live on 247Sports and CBS Sports at 5 p.m. ET.