Clemson Tigers DC Tom Allen Embraces Transfer Portal After Defensive Departures

The Clemson Tigers’ defensive identity isn’t changing ahead of the 2026 season, but the way the coaching staff plans to sustain it continues to evolve.

Following a wave of offseason departures that altered the roster on both sides of the ball, defensive coordinator Tom Allen acknowledged that the transfer portal will play an essential role in reinforcing the defense moving forward.

For a program long built on internal development and high school recruiting, Allen framed the portal not as a departure from tradition, but as a necessary tool to maintain roster balance.

“As I’ve mentioned before, when you have guys that choose to leave your team or were counting on coming into a certain class, and then they’re not there, that affects your numbers,” Allen began on Wednesday. “To me, it’s about how do you improve your roster?”

Clemson currently has five players expected to enter the transfer portal : linebackers Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton , safety Khalil Barnes , cornerback Shelton Lewis and running back Keith Adams Jr.

Not to mention, standout players like Peter Woods , T.J. Parker , DeMonte Capehart and Antonio Williams have all already declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

While not all the departures came on the defensive side, the attrition has forced the Tigers to reassess depth across multiple position groups.

“Either you improve your roster by recruiting guys out of high school or utilize the transfer portal,” Allen continued. “I do see us [using the portal]. Obviously, in certain positions, maybe more than others.”

However, Clemson and a majority of Dabo Swinney’s staff are still relatively new to using the portal, especially in the ever-changing landscape of modern College Football.

The 2024 offseason marked the program’s first significant step into transfer additions, highlighted by the arrivals of four-star Alabama transfer Jeremiah Alexander , four-star Southeast Missouri State transfer Tristan Smith and four-star Purdue transfer Will Heldt — who led the team in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (15) in his first year with the Tigers.

But, for Allen, fit remains just as important as production when evaluating transfer portal talent.

“I do see us being able to maximize [the portal],” he said. “We want to improve our roster and be able to put ourselves in a position to play the way I want us to play, both structurally and attitude-wise.”

As Clemson evaluates defensive additions this season, Allen mentioned speed and versatility as central points of emphasis — something we saw at Penn State — traits that reflect the demands of modern defenses.

“I’m a big speed guy at all positions,” Allen made clear. “Also being able to have the ability and length to play in space and tackle at an elite level… Have a passion and love for the game… Have that edge about you and how you play the game. Those are all things we’re looking for.”

Allen’s experience as a head coach and defensive coordinator since the transfer portal era began in 2018 suggests Clemson will be selective but active.

During his lone season with the Nittany Lions in 2024, he helped bring in transfers such as Georgia defensive back A.J. Harris, Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber and Wisconsin edge rusher Jordan Mayer.