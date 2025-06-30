Clemson Adds Third Pitcher Through Transfer Portal
Just weeks after the college baseball season has wrapped up, the Clemson Tigers have made yet another move on the recruiting trail via transfer portal.
Through a post on his personal Instagram page, former University of Tennessee pitcher Michael Sharman announced that he has committed to Clemson.
The 23-year-old lefty reliever pitched 22 innings last season, finishing the season with a 3.18 ERA while striking out 25 batters.
Before transferring to Tennessee, Sharman spent two seasons at the JUCO level, starting his career at Parkland Junior College and then transferring to Georgia Highlands for his sophomore year.
During his freshman season at Parkland, he had a 3.04 ERA and averaged 8.95 strikeouts per game while starting 11 games and pitching 56.1 total innings. Throughout his time at Georgia Highlands, he amassed a 3.36 ERA through 93.2 innings, averaging 9.7 strikeouts per game.
Since Clemson’s season ended following a loss to Kentucky in the NCAA tournament, the Tigers have added three pitchers and eight total players to their squad via the transfer portal.
After helping the Volunteers close out a combined no-hitter against St. Bonaventure in March, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello explained that Sharman is the type of player that teammates rally around.
“When he came in, it’s easy to tell that the guys are cheering for him … he kind of calmed the nerves and [to] see him throw well was refreshing, too," Vitello said.
Sharman is the eighth incoming transfer for Clemson, joining Loyola Marymount catcher/outfielder Nate Savoie, Kentucky outfielder Ryan Wideman, Mercer infielder Ty Dalley, Appalachian State infielder Tyler Lichtenberger, Georgia infielder Bryce Clavon, Catawba right-handed pitcher Hayden Simmerson and Alabama right-handed pitcher Ariston Veasey.