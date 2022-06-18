Clemson Camp Valuable Experience for 2023 In-State WR Chris Lawson Jr.

On the second day of Dabo Swinney's high school camps, it was the wide receivers that stole the show.

A number of talented wideouts worked out for the coaching staff that day, with 2023 WR Chris Lawson Jr. among those players.

It was the second time attending camp at Clemson for Lawson, with the 6-foot-1, 170-pound player out of Ridge View telling All Clemson it was a valuable learning experience.

"The experience was nice," Lawson said. "I learned a lot from the coaches. A couple of highlights for me were one on ones and Dabo (Swinney) talking to the group when the camp ended."

The shifty pass catcher came out of the experience knowing a couple of areas in which he needed to improve to evolve as a wide receiver.

"The most feedback I got was about details on my routes," he said. "Like pumping my arms out of my break.'

Lawson currently has 12 offers, with several of those coming from Power-5 schools, with Louisville, NC State and Pitt all having offered. However, being an in-state guy, an offer from Clemson would be special.

"An offer from Clemson would mean a lot," Lawson said. "They have the best coaches and I feel like they would give me a good chance to get to the next level."

While Lawson has no timeline for when he might make a decision, when the time does come, culture will be a driving factor.

I’m mostly looking for an environment that pushes me to be better everyday," Lawson said. "One that has my best interest."

