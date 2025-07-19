Clemson Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
After landing a commitment from one of the top defensive linemen in the country, the Clemson Tigers just got even more reassurance.
Four-star defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil has told Rivals that he will be shutting down his recruitment and is fully committed to Clemson. Stancil committed to Clemson on June 28, choosing the Tigers over schools like Miami and Georgia.
According to 247Sports composite ratings, Stancil has earned a 93.32/100 prospect ranking as the 22nd-best defensive lineman in the country and the 10th-best overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
Besides Clemson, Stancil has also been on official visits to Georgia, Miami, Penn State and NC State. As of July 19, the Tigers have received two commitments at his position in Stancil and three-star Kameron Cody and have 21 pledges overall for their 2026 recruiting class, which ranks No. 12 nationally by 247 Sports.
As a junior at Clayton High School in North Carolina, Stancil 63 made tackles, 23 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks.
According to 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks, Stancil’s athleticism and versatility make him an ideal candidate to eventually play at the professional level.
“High-major defensive lineman with likely scheme versatility. Owns the bulking capacity to get huge in a college S&C program if desired,” said Brooks. “Possesses physical traits and athleticism – of functional and verified varieties – to suggest immense long-term potential as an eventual NFL Draft candidate.”
Through two varsity seasons, Stancil has totaled 102 tackles, 31 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks. He also competes for Clayton’s track and field team as a shot putter, recording a season-best throw of 46 feet.