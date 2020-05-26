AllClemson
Clemson Continues Red-Hot Recruiting with Zaire Patterson Commitment

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers continued their red-hot recruiting in the month of May, as they picked up their third commitment of the month with the announcement that four-star defensive end Zaire Patterson plans to attend Clemson University.

Patterson, 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, is currently ranked no. 17 for the state of North Carolina and no. 19 in his position for the class of 2021. During his junior season at Winston-Salem Prep, Patterson recorded 129 tackles, three interceptions, nine sacks, and nine fumbles; it's also worth noting that offensively, Patterson has scored two touchdowns.

According to 247Sports', Patterson has a ...

Long, athletic frame with a great burst off the edge. Can play OLB in a 3-4 or defensive end in a 4-3. Plays in a two-point stance and has one of the best dip and bend moves in this class. Extremely tough to block because of his ability to get lower and change direction back toward the quarterback. A natural pass rusher with high end physical upside. Long arms, great first step and the closing speed to run down plays from behind. Has room to fill out and add some good weight and strength to his 6-5 frame. Can get better at the point of attack but that will come with time in the weight room and will take his game to another level once he fills out. Rare to see a player with his length be as comfortable as he is playing in space or dropping in coverage. Projects as an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future mid to high round NFL draft pick.

In April, Patterson announced his top eight schools: North Carolina, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Patterson becomes the 13th commitment for the Tigers, and the third in the month of May — joining five-star running back Will Shipley, four-star linebacker Barrett Carter and three-star quarterback Bubba Chandler.

Recruiting

