Dabo Swinney Not In Favor Of NCAA Extending Recruiting Dead Period

Over the past decade, the Clemson football program has evolved into one of the nation's heavyweights in the world of recruiting.

Under the guidance of head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers have consistently been able to go into the hottest recruiting beds in the country and pluck elite-level talent away from the likes of blue blood schools Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State.

However, the current pandemic has taken away one the staff's best recruiting tools. Due to the NCAA's mandated dead period, schools are not allowed to host potential recruits on official visits, and it's hard to sell kids on the Clemson culture if they aren't allowed to experience it firsthand.

Over the summer the coaching staff has been forced into doing most of their recruiting virtually, and for the most part have kept things rolling right along. Currently the Tigers have the third best recruiting class in the nation.

On Wednesday, the NCAA formally announced they have extended the dead period currently in place until the end of the year. It was supposed to end at the end of September, and when asked his opinion on the subject, Swinney didn't hold back.

"I think that's unfortunate. I don't like that if that's the case," Swinney said. "I mean, there's a lot of kids that are coming mid year, and worked really hard to get to this point. Personally I don't see why we could not at least have official visits, you know, in November, December."

When hosting high school players on official visits, the school has more control of the situation and Swinney thinks there is absolutely a way it can be done safely, if done right.

"I don't see why we could not have official visits, where it's a much more smaller control group of people," Swinney said. "You can test those people. You can have testing in place and all that. So, you know, to me, I hate that for the players."

