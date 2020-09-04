Having already secured 15 verbal pledges for the current recruiting cycle, Clemson has already locked up most of its 2021 recruiting class. However, there are still a number of high priority targets still remaining uncommitted on the Tigers board, and the Tigers are still looking for a corner and a safety.

Today All Clemson takes a look at some of the some of the highest targets remaining on the board and where the Tigers currently stand.

Tristan Leigh: Offensive Line

Leigh is one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the entire class and at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds he is No. 61 overall in the SI99. Leigh, who is from Virginia, has a top five of Alabama, Clemson, L.S.U., Ohio State and Oklahoma, and was able to visit Clemson back in October when the Tigers hosted Florida State.

Clemson has been considered one of the favorites to land Leigh throughout, and right now it seems their biggest competition is coming from L.S.U. With time starting to run out in this recruiting cycle, it appears this one is a two-team race, and currently the Tigers might have some ground to make up.

Nolan Rucci: Offensive Line

The 6-foot-8, 300 pound tackle is the top prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as one of the top overall players in the country.

Back in the spring Rucci released his top nine, which consisted of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin. His father played football at Penn State, and his brother is currently in his second season at Wisconsin.

The Tigers have been all in on Rucci from the beginning but right now it appears he is bound for one of the Big-10 schools. Either at his father's alma mater, or as a teammate of his brother at Wisconsin.

Andrew Mukuba: Safety

The 6-foot safety from Austin, Texas saw his recruitment really take off earlier this year. He has offers from most of the blue-blood football programs and released a Top-12 back in the spring that consisted of Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, TCU, Texas and UCLA.

The Tigers, who plan to take at least one safety, offered Mukuba back in March and were supposed to get him on campus for a visit before the pandemic shut everything down. Clemson is competing with L.S.U. and hometown Texas for his services and Brent Venables and Mickey Conn deserve all the credit in the world for keeping the Tigers squarely in contention without getting Mukuba on campus.

If things open back up in time to get him in for a visit, that could go along ways towards deciding where Mukuba eventally lands. As of today, the Tigers are still in this one, and still have a few months left to win him over completely.

Nyland Green: Cornerback

Green is one of the top cornerbacks in the entire 2021 recruiting class, and the Tigers are looking to add one this cycle. After the decommittment of Jordan Hancock, the coaches are still looking for that player.

Clemson was long thought to lead for the 6-foot-2, 185 pound player from Georgia. However, after the pandemic shut things down, Georgia, Tennessee, and even Auburn have been able to make up ground.

Green has played things pretty close to the vest. At one time it was thought that he'd make a decision before his senior season in high school started, but current circumstances might have pushed that decision back.

Kamari Lassiter: Cornerback

Lassiter was the first corner offered by the Tigers after Hancock backed off of his pledge, before eventually committing to Ohio State. The 6-foot, 180 pound player who currently lives in Tuscaloosa, immediately placed the Tigers in his top group that also included Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and L.S.U.

Clemson got in on this one late, and its looking like there was just to much ground to make up. Lassiter was on campus for the Texas A & M game last season but as of now, it looks like he is bound to play in the S.E.C. The plan was for him to commit before his senior season, so it is possible Lassiter has a decision before much longer.

