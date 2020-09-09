Clemson 2021 Recruiting Class Ranked Third In SI All-American Top-25
JP-Priester
Now that SI All-American has unveiled its first ever Preseason SI99, the recruiting service has followed that up with its inaugural Top-25 Recruiting Class Rankings, where they rank the best classes of the 2021 recruiting cycle.
The Top 25 stems from verbal commitments each school currently has following the release of the Preseason SI99 prospect rankings and top 10 rankings across 14 different positions, including honorable mention selections for each spot.
The Tigers 2021 class currently sits at third in the initial class rankings. Clemson has 15 verbal commitments so far in the class, with seven being Preseason SI99 players.
"Third in our rankings are the Clemson Tigers, with 7 commits inside the SI99. That “Super-7” features 5 prospects in the top 50. The trifecta of WR pledges is led by our No. 2 prospect at that position, Beaux Collins, who’s No. 21 in the SI99. Will Shipley is our No. 3 running back, Troy Stellato is our No. 8 Slot receiver and Jake Brinningstool is our No. 4 H-Tight End prospect. Interior defensive lineman Payton Page, the No. 25 prospect in the SI99, is an elephant in the defensive trenches, and linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter are both among the top 50 prospects in the SI99. Pass-rushers Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson can boast the same, with Patterson possessing alpha-rusher traits. Though, this class only sits with 15 commits right now, with 7 being SI99 commits, it certainly possesses impressive quality."-SI All American's Edwin Weathersby II
2021 SI All-American Top-25 Recruiting Class Rankings:
1. Ohio State
19 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99
2. Alabama
21 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99
3. Clemson
15 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99
4. Georgia
16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99
5. LSU
18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
6. Michigan
21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
7. Florida
24 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99
8. Oregon
18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
9. Miami
22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
10. Oklahoma
14 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
11. Notre Dame
18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
12. Tennessee
26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
13. Auburn
13 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99
14. North Carolina
16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
15. USC
18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
16. Texas
17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
17. Texas A&M
14 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
18. Washington
15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
19. Wisconsin
16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
20. Minnesota
16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
21. Arizona State
20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
22. Iowa
17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
23. Maryland
20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
24. Nebraska
18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
25. Florida State
15 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
The ACC, including Notre Dame, has five teams currently inside the Top-25. The SEC and Big Ten both have seven teams currently ranked, the most of the Power-5 leagues.
The Top-25 will continued to be updated throughout the remainder of the fall and spring. Evaluations will focus on three key components, "high-end talent acquisition, a focus on premium positions, and addressing team-specific needs."
