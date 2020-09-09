Now that SI All-American has unveiled its first ever Preseason SI99, the recruiting service has followed that up with its inaugural Top-25 Recruiting Class Rankings, where they rank the best classes of the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The Top 25 stems from verbal commitments each school currently has following the release of the Preseason SI99 prospect rankings and top 10 rankings across 14 different positions, including honorable mention selections for each spot.

The Tigers 2021 class currently sits at third in the initial class rankings. Clemson has 15 verbal commitments so far in the class, with seven being Preseason SI99 players.

"Third in our rankings are the Clemson Tigers, with 7 commits inside the SI99. That “Super-7” features 5 prospects in the top 50. The trifecta of WR pledges is led by our No. 2 prospect at that position, Beaux Collins, who’s No. 21 in the SI99. Will Shipley is our No. 3 running back, Troy Stellato is our No. 8 Slot receiver and Jake Brinningstool is our No. 4 H-Tight End prospect. Interior defensive lineman Payton Page, the No. 25 prospect in the SI99, is an elephant in the defensive trenches, and linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter are both among the top 50 prospects in the SI99. Pass-rushers Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson can boast the same, with Patterson possessing alpha-rusher traits. Though, this class only sits with 15 commits right now, with 7 being SI99 commits, it certainly possesses impressive quality."-SI All American's Edwin Weathersby II

2021 SI All-American Top-25 Recruiting Class Rankings:

1. Ohio State

19 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99

2. Alabama

21 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99

3. Clemson

15 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99

4. Georgia

16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

5. LSU

18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

6. Michigan

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

7. Florida

24 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

8. Oregon

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

9. Miami

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

10. Oklahoma

14 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

11. Notre Dame

18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

12. Tennessee

26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

13. Auburn

13 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

14. North Carolina

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

15. USC

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

16. Texas

17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

17. Texas A & M

14 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

18. Washington

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

19. Wisconsin

16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

20. Minnesota

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

21. Arizona State

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

22. Iowa

17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

23. Maryland

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

24. Nebraska

18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

25. Florida State

15 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

The ACC, including Notre Dame, has five teams currently inside the Top-25. The SEC and Big Ten both have seven teams currently ranked, the most of the Power-5 leagues.

The Top-25 will continued to be updated throughout the remainder of the fall and spring. Evaluations will focus on three key components, "high-end talent acquisition, a focus on premium positions, and addressing team-specific needs."

