Clemson Drops One Spot in Updated SIAA Recruiting Rankings

JP-Priester

After debuting at number three in the initial 2021 team rankings, Clemson has dropped a spot to number four in the most recent update by SI All-American. 

The recruiting service unveiled the SI99 back in August, which ranks the top prospects in the country. Then in September the first set of 2021 team rankings were released, which are updated monthly. 

"SIAA takes a subjective approach to the team rankings, emphasizing quality over quantity with the scope on premium position prospects and SI99 members. Programs addressing specific team needs also play a key role in determining the pecking order."- SI All-American

After picking up a couple of big commitments over the last month, LSU has jumped up from fifth to third, knocking Clemson back a spot. 

SIAA 2021 Team Recruiting Rankings:

1. Ohio State (Previous Rank 1)

20 Commitments, 10 in SI99

2. Alabama (2)

22 Commitments, 9 in SI99

3. LSU (5)

22 Commitments, 6 in SI99

4. Clemson (3)

17 Commitments, 7 in SI99

"Only the top two teams in the rankings, Ohio State and Alabama, have more SI99 prospects currently committed than Clemson. Five of the top 40 prospects in the ranking are committed to Dabo Swinney and company including a pair of linebackers in Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. and Barrett Carter. An alpha pass rusher is on the list in North Carolina native Zaire Patterson and the pass catcher group is among the best led by No. 2 wideout Beaux Collins."-SI All-American

5. Oregon (6)

23 Commitments, 4 in SI99

6. Georgia (4)

18 Commitments, 5 in SI99

7. Florida (7)

26 Commitments, 4 in SI99

8. Michigan (8)

21 Commitments, 4 in SI99

9. Oklahoma (10)

15 Commitments, 5 in SI99

10. Notre Dame (11)

19 Commitments, 4 in SI99

11. Miami (9)

21 Commitments, 2 in SI99

12. Tennessee (12)

26 Commitments, 4 SI99

13. Auburn (14)

14 Commitments, 3 in SI99

14. Southern Cal (13)

22 Commitments, 3 in SI99

15. North Carolina (15)

17 Commitments, 2 in SI99

16. Texas A&M (16)

18 Commitments, 2 in SI99

17. Washington (18)

15 Commitments, 2 in SI99

18. Wisconsin (21)

20 Commitments, 0 in SI99

19. Minnesota (20)

16 Commitments, 2 in SI99

20. Texas (17)

18 Commitments, 1 in SI99

21. Nebraska (24)

20 Commitments, 1 in SI99

22. Maryland (23)

19 Commitments, 1 in SI99

23. Iowa (22) 

16 Commitments, 0 in SI99

24. Arizona State (19)

16 Commitments, 1 in SI99

25. Florida State (25)

16 Commitments, 0 in SI99

