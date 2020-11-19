Clemson Drops One Spot in Updated SIAA Recruiting Rankings
JP-Priester
After debuting at number three in the initial 2021 team rankings, Clemson has dropped a spot to number four in the most recent update by SI All-American.
The recruiting service unveiled the SI99 back in August, which ranks the top prospects in the country. Then in September the first set of 2021 team rankings were released, which are updated monthly.
"SIAA takes a subjective approach to the team rankings, emphasizing quality over quantity with the scope on premium position prospects and SI99 members. Programs addressing specific team needs also play a key role in determining the pecking order."- SI All-American
After picking up a couple of big commitments over the last month, LSU has jumped up from fifth to third, knocking Clemson back a spot.
SIAA 2021 Team Recruiting Rankings:
1. Ohio State (Previous Rank 1)
20 Commitments, 10 in SI99
2. Alabama (2)
22 Commitments, 9 in SI99
3. LSU (5)
22 Commitments, 6 in SI99
4. Clemson (3)
17 Commitments, 7 in SI99
"Only the top two teams in the rankings, Ohio State and Alabama, have more SI99 prospects currently committed than Clemson. Five of the top 40 prospects in the ranking are committed to Dabo Swinney and company including a pair of linebackers in Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. and Barrett Carter. An alpha pass rusher is on the list in North Carolina native Zaire Patterson and the pass catcher group is among the best led by No. 2 wideout Beaux Collins."-SI All-American
5. Oregon (6)
23 Commitments, 4 in SI99
6. Georgia (4)
18 Commitments, 5 in SI99
7. Florida (7)
26 Commitments, 4 in SI99
8. Michigan (8)
21 Commitments, 4 in SI99
9. Oklahoma (10)
15 Commitments, 5 in SI99
10. Notre Dame (11)
19 Commitments, 4 in SI99
11. Miami (9)
21 Commitments, 2 in SI99
12. Tennessee (12)
26 Commitments, 4 SI99
13. Auburn (14)
14 Commitments, 3 in SI99
14. Southern Cal (13)
22 Commitments, 3 in SI99
15. North Carolina (15)
17 Commitments, 2 in SI99
16. Texas A&M (16)
18 Commitments, 2 in SI99
17. Washington (18)
15 Commitments, 2 in SI99
18. Wisconsin (21)
20 Commitments, 0 in SI99
19. Minnesota (20)
16 Commitments, 2 in SI99
20. Texas (17)
18 Commitments, 1 in SI99
21. Nebraska (24)
20 Commitments, 1 in SI99
22. Maryland (23)
19 Commitments, 1 in SI99
23. Iowa (22)
16 Commitments, 0 in SI99
24. Arizona State (19)
16 Commitments, 1 in SI99
25. Florida State (25)
16 Commitments, 0 in SI99
