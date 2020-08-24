SI.com
Six 2021 Clemson Commits Make Inaugural SI99

JP-Priester

SI All-American debuted the first-ever SI99 on Monday morning and a total of six Clemson commits find themselves ranked among the nation's 99-best players. 

The months-long project will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans being named at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

The Tigers have four current commits ranked inside the Top-35, and their highest-rated player is wide receiver Beaux Collins, who comes in at No. 21.

No. 21 WR Beaux Collins (6-foot-4, 195 pounds)

Collins, a former teammate of D.J.Uiagalelei, is the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class. The SI All-American candidate out of Bellflower, California committed to the Tigers back in January.

"The future Clemson Tiger already looks the part of a WR1 in the Dabo Swinney/Tony Elliott offense and when you pop on the tape he plays like that classic Clemson wideout as well."- SI All-American

No. 25 DT Payton Page (6-4, 330)

The big defensive tackle out of Greensboro, North Carolina committed to Clemson in July. He is currently ranked No. 5 among all interior defensive linemen.

"Page is a classic, space-eater who’s a throwback nose tackle and fun to watch on tape. He’s an elephant in the trenches who can control the line of scrimmage in either A-gap."- SI All-American

No. 28 RB Will Shipley (5-11, 200)

Out of Matthews, North Carolina, Shipley is ranked No. 3 among running backs in the 2021 recruiting class. The speedy wide-out committed to the Tigers back in May.

"Shipley may project as the top three-down running back in the class of 2021. He possesses track speed and home run ability from any position on the field -- inside, outside, in the passing game or return game."- SI All-American

No. 34 LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (6-foot, 200)

Trotter, out of Philadelphia, is the son of longtime former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. The SI All-American candidate is ranked No. 5 among all linebackers. 

"Perhaps the safest bet among all off-ball prospects in the class of 2021, the NFL legacy has classic tackle-to-tackle traits from a physicality and polish standpoint. Trotter has tone-setting downhill ability from efficiency to block-shedding and especially finishing while on the move."- SI All American

No. 40 LB Barrett Carter (6-1, 220)

Carter is considered the sixth-best linebacker prospect in the 2021 class, and committed to Clemson back in May. After rumors of a possible decommittment started to surface he then reaffirmed his commitment in July.

"Carter offers a counter to Trotter in play style and overall game. He flashes on the edge and in space with short-area explosion and true pop on contact. Natural navigational skill on the edge as well as inside allow for efficient movement towards the ball carrier with snap quickness to avoid being cut off."- SI All-American

No. 71 DE Zaire Patterson: (6-6, 230)

Patterson has been committed since the end of May. He is ranked as the No. 10 best edge rusher in the country. The high school senior is really just starting to scratch the surface regarding his abilities on the football field. 

"Perhaps the most raw prospect on the list given his lack of Friday night football experience compared to his peers, there's still too much flash to ignore with Patterson's game. The extremely long and lean athlete, who has a basketball background, has a head-turning first step off the edge at his size and he already shows comfort coming off the ball as a stand up defender."- SI All American

On top of the six committed players to make the list, the Tigers have a number of targets they are still pursuing that also make the cut. 

