Clemson Fits Newly Offered 2024 TE Christian Betancur 'Very Well'

Newly offered 2024 TE Christian Betancur recaps his recent visit for Dabo Swinney's high school camps with All Clemson.

Jason Priester All Clemson

Clemson has only offered two tight ends in the 2024 class.

Christian Betancur, out of Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Illinois, picked up an offer from the Tigers late last week, becoming just the second tight end to be offered by Clemson in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound blue-chip prospect worked out for the coaching staff back on June 1, the first day of Dabo Swinney's high school camps and Betancur did more than just turn a few heads with his performance. Two weeks later he had the coveted Clemson offer.

"My initial reaction was excitement," Betancur told All Clemson. "Before the camp, they didn’t know too much about me, so after I impressed them at camp they just needed to make sure I was a good fit for them and I figured they were eventually going to offer." 

Betancur is already approaching 30 offers, with schools like Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State and Florida already in pursuit of the talented tight end from the midwest. The Seminoles, Gators and Buckeyes have all offered this month.

While he came away impressed with what the Tigers have to offer, Betancur is hoping to get back during the season for another visit to become even more familiar with the program.

"The area and facilities are amazing, the scenery there is hard to find as well," he said. "I will be visiting either for a game or in the wintertime."

For now, though, Betancur knows some of the traits he's looking for in a school, and from what he can tell so far, Clemson checks those boxes.

"The most important parts are a winning program, family atmosphere and relationships, and development to help get me to the NFL," Betancur said. "And I think Clemson fits it very well."

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

