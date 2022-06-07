Clemson has added a tight end to the 2023 class, as priority target Olsen Patt Henry has committed to the Tigers. It is the second commitment of the day and third in two days.

"I'm so thankful to all of my coaches for pushing me and believing in me on and off the field," Henry said on social media. "With that being said, I'd like to announce my commitment to Clemson University.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect out of First Baptist Academy in Naples, Florida picked up his offer back in early June after the decommitment of Reid Mikeska. Henry has well over a dozen offers, including Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama.

The versatile TE prospect played both ways as a junior, catching 61 passes for 1,053 yards and 17 touchdowns. Also added 20 tackles, 6 pass breakups and 4 sacks on the defensive side of the ball.

Henry was one of more than 30 players that took official visits to Clemson over the weekend. His addition to the class now gives the Tigers seven commitments in total and continues some recent momentum the program has on the recruiting trail.

All Clemson's Take: Extremely athletic. Also plays basketball and competes in track and field. His experience on the basketball court has probably played a part in his superb ability to high point the ball. Has spent most of his time on the offensive side of the ball at receiver, so will need to develop as a blocker on the inside but gives great effort in blocking on the perimeter. Has shown a knack for being able to create separation, but will need to work on his route running. May need some time to develop once on campus, but his film shows unlimited potential.

