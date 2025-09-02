Clemson High School Recruit Week 2 Roundup
After a discouraging loss to LSU on Saturday, Clemson Tigers fans might be able to soothe some of their sorrows by looking into the future. With the third-highest-rated recruiting class in the ACC, the Tigers have some intriguing prospects worth keeping up with throughout the season.
The high school football season is already in full swing, so Clemson Tigers on SI takes a look at notable performances from players currently committed to Clemson.
Quarterbacks Show Mixed Results
Both of Clemson’s class of 2026 quarterback commits took the field this week, but their games resulted in opposite outcomes.
Four-star quarterback Tait Reynolds helped lead Queen Creek High School to a 42-19 win over Mojave High School. Although Reynolds didn’t have to air it out much to get the win, he was efficient when given the opportunity to throw the ball. The four-star completed eight out of his nine passing attempts (88.9 percent) while throwing for 96 yards and rushing four times for 40 yards and a touchdown.
On the other hand, it was a rough night for Spain Park High School’s Brock Bradley, who lost, 21-10, to Hoover High School. Bradley completed 16 out of his 29 passing attempts for 180 yards while throwing two interceptions.
Skill Positions Take the Spotlight
On both sides of the ball, the Tigers had several commits perform well this week.
Leading the way was three-star Shavar Young Jr., who made his presence felt by contributing in multiple facets of the game. While his statistics were not listed on Maxpreps, his Hudl highlights indicate that he caught a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and also caught an interception.
Although cornerback is listed as his primary position, he also took multiple snaps out of the Wildcat and at wide receiver.
Although he may not have stolen the show in the way that Young Jr. did, four-star Naeem Burroughs has started the season off strong. While helping lead The Bolles School to a win over Trinity Christian Academy, Burroughs caught six passes for 88 yards. This season, he has caught nine passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.
Four-star defensive back commit Dylan Stewart played a key role in Woodward Academy’s win over Marist High School. Stewart recovered a fumble and took it 48 yards for a touchdown while also making several impressive open-field tackles throughout the game. He also caught two bubble screens, helping move the chains each time.
Stancil Stands Alone
The most dominant defensive performance of the week goes to defensive line commit KeShawn Stancil. The four-star recruit from Clayton High School racked up eight solo tackles, a tackle-for-loss and two quarterback hurries while helping lead Clayton to a 49-14 win over Southern Nash High School.
Clemson 2026 Recruiting Class
Clemson currently has 21 recruits committed in its 2026 recruiting class, which ranks 15th in the country, according to 247 Sports. The entire class can be found below. All star ratings are via 247 Sports.
- QB Brock Bradley (three-star)
- QB Tait Reynolds (three-star)
- WR Naeem Burroughs (four-star)
- WR Connor Salmin (four-star)
- WR Gordon Sellars (four-star)
- TE Tayveon Wilson (three-star)
- OL Chancellor Barclay (four-star)
- OL Leo Delaney (four-star)
- OL Adam Guthrie (three-star)
- OL Carter Scruggs (four-star)
- OL Braden Wilmes (three-star)
- OL Grant Wise (four-star)
- DL Kameron Cody (three-star)
- DL KeShawn Stancil (four-star)
- Edge JR Hardrick (three-star)
- Edge Dre Quinn (three-star)
- DB Kentavion Anderson (four-star)
- DB Kaden Gebhardt (four-star)
- DB Marcell Gipson (three-star)
- DB Blake Steward (three-star)
- DB Shavar Young Jr. (three-star)