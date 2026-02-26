How Good is Clemson's Wide Receiver Room? CBS Sports Ranks Top 10 WR Corps in College Football

Entering the 2026 season, plenty of questions surround the Clemson Tigers , whether it’s the offensive line rotation, who will be the starting quarterback, or who will start alongside Sammy Brown at linebacker.

One position room, however, isn't up for debate: the wide receivers.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford gave his top 10 list of the deepest wide receiver rooms in college football, with Clemson sliding in at the No. 3 spot just behind Ohio State and Texas . The Tigers are one of three ACC teams listed, with Miami ranked at No. 5 and Florida State at No. 9.

The projected starters for Clemson in 2026 are junior duo Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore , with incoming true freshmen Naeem Burroughs listed as the WR3, according to Crawford's article.

Over the past two seasons, Wesco and Moore have lit up Death Valley weekend after weekend, with the two combining for 169 receptions, 2,733 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns while aiding Clemson to a 2024 ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

Clearly, the talent is there, but the pressure now falls on Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris to put them in a position to succeed.

"New Clemson play-caller Chad Morris has two potential first-round picks at wide receiver, and hopes projected starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina can get Wesco and Moore the football often in 2026," Crawford wrote. "It'll be his job to find space for the pair of elite-level wideouts to work."

Crawford also mentioned redshirt junior Tyler Brown as a potential breakout candidate in the slot, and the tools are there to justify the hype.

Brown burst on the scene as a true freshman in 2023, earning Freshman All-American honors while leading Clemson in receptions and receiving yards . However, an ankle injury in 2024 limited him to just four regular-season games, forcing him to take a mid-career redshirt, similar to what Antonio Williams did the year prior.

Last season, Brown never quite got going either, logging just 361 offensive snaps and finishing with 22 receptions for 191 receiving yards , while carrying the ball six times for 71 yards and 1 touchdown. If healthy, 2026 represents a massive opportunity for him to remind everyone what he's capable of.

The depth goes even further than Brown, though, as Tristan Smith could potentially be back for a fifth year if the NCAA grants it over the summer. Not to mention, the Tigers acquired four-star prospects Connor Salmin and Gordon Sellars alongside Burroughs in the 2026 class.

Safe to say, Clemson and Chad Morris have a lot of talent on their hands to operate with heading into a potential bounce-back year for the Tigers.