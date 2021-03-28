Clemson LB Target Jalon Walker Commits to Georgia

Jalon Walker, a 2022 linebacker target for Clemson, has officially committed to Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 220 pound SI All-American candidate from Salisbury, NC, chose the Bulldogs over Clemson and North Carolina, but make no mistake, this one came down to the Dawgs and the Tigers.

"Last week, sitting with my mom, my dad, you know, sitting talking about it, and you know and I walked off, going back to my room and I was like yeah, this is the place for me. I feel like this is the best fit for me." Walker told CBS Sports HQ during his announcement.

After Clemson led for Walker's services for an extended period of time down the stretch, the Georgia coaching staff was able to work some very late magic and lure the elite-level linebacker to Athens.

It was a recruitment that played out eerily similar to that of quarterback Ty Simpson's. Clemson led for much of the way, with Alabama gaining momentum late and coming away with the commitment. However, the Tigers were able to rebound quickly and land Cade Klubnik from Austin less than a week later.

This one feels a little different, though. Clemson does have offers out to three other linebackers, but none who they are thought to currently lead for. Walker was the guy at the top of the board, and to be frank, the Tigers were all in on him.

This is a player most consider a Top-50 prospect and who Clemson led for most of the way. Then, like Simpson, they lost him at the end. It will be interesting to see who the coaches turn their attention towards now at the position.

There is no question that the NCAA mandated dead period that has been in place for almost a full year now has negatively impacted the Tigers recruiting efforts. Clemson is a school that benefits greatly from having potential recruits visit the campus and experience the family-like culture in place first-hand.

The dead period is reportedly set to be lifted at the end of April, at least partially, and it won't come a moment to soon for the Tigers. The sooner this coaching staff can get back to business as usual, the better it will be for Clemson Football.

