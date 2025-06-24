Despite Being A Finalist, Clemson Misses Out on 4-Star Cornerback
The Clemson Tigers already boast one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, but they recently missed out on a class of 2026 cornerback that would have been a valuable boost
Four-star edge cornerback Danny Odem has announced that he will be committing to the University of Nebraska.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Odem is the 22nd-best cornerback in the class of 2026 and the 40th-best recruit in the state of Florida.
“Young corner with the size-speed combination that everyone wants on the perimeter. Pairs the physical traits with active eyes and high-end ball skills as he can jump routes and locate the football in the deeper third,” said 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins. “Tested favorably winter before senior year and followed it up with a breakout performance in a spring game a few months later where he picked off two passes and hauled in a long touchdown on offense.”
Besides Clemson and Nebraska, he had also recently taken official visits to the University of Oklahoma, Auburn, Ohio State and Penn State.
During his junior season at The First Academy in Orlando, Odem made 45 tackles and two tackles-for-loss while catching two interceptions.
Throughout his high school career, Odem has totaled 80 tackles and five interceptions through three varsity seasons at The First Academy. He also helped out on offense, catching 68 passes for 776 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Florida native would have been the Tigers’ 20th commitment in the Class of 2026 and their eighth defensive pledge. As of June 24, Clemson has received four commitments from defensive backs in the class of 2026.