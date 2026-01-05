Auburn Transfer Cornerback Lines Up Visit With Clemson

This month has brought a surprising surge of activity by the Clemson Tigers and defensive coordinator Tom Allen. Following multiple staff/player departures and a more aggressive approach to the transfer portal, the program is moving quickly to retool the roster rather than easing into the offseason.

One of the clearest examples of that approach has come in the secondary as Auburn transfer Donovan Starr is scheduled to visit Clemson on Tuesday, according to On3’s Larry Williams. The Tigers are looking to add their second cornerback transfer of the cycle following the commitment of Penn State transfer Elliot Washington II earlier this morning.

Starr is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and ranks as the No. 188 overall player and the No. 17 cornerback, according to On3’s rankings .

He isn’t a new evaluation for the program either. The rising sophomore was one of head coach Dabo Swinney’s top priorities in the 2025 recruiting class, with Clemson hosting him for an on-campus visit in late May of 2024.

Who is Donovan Starr?

Starr entered the college ranks with a solid recruiting pedigree, having established himself as a dependable and hyper-athletic defensive back at the high school level. Coming out of the 2025 class, he was rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 136 overall player, the No. 18 cornerback and the No. 1 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite .

He drew heavy interest from some of the best schools in the nation, narrowing his final four to Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee , and Missouri before ultimately choosing to attend Auburn.

But, his true freshman season didn't go as successful as most fans — and himself — hoped. Starr played in nine games — burning his ability to redshirt — and primarily took snaps on special teams, totaling just 18 defensive snaps all year, with six coming against Ball State and the other 12 coming against Mercer. In his limited action, he allowed zero catches and yards on one target.

As it stands, Clemson’s secondary room is short on proven depth and established, starter-level production, mainly due to the overall inexperience within the group. With several young players returning and still developing, incorporating veteran options has become a priority as the staff aims to stabilize the secondary ahead of the upcoming season.

With one defensive back already added through the portal, Clemson has remained active in evaluating additional options, including Kansas transfer Lyrik Rawls , who is scheduled to visit Clemson from Jan. 10-11.

The Tigers staff has also been in contact with top-65 transfer Edwin Joseph Jr , while Memphis transfer Chris Bracy visited campus this past Sunday alongside Washington II. Most recently, Michigan State transfer Justin Denson Jr. has emerged as another potential option for Clemson.

Clemson Tigers on SI will be tracking Starr, as well as other acquisitions and departures, with our transfer portal tracker, which is constantly updated.