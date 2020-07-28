AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Clemson Nabs 4-Star Payton Page

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers have had their share of bumps in the recruiting road for the 2021 cycle with the decommitments of Korey Foreman and Jordan Hancock. However those bumps in the road were smoothed out significantly Tuesday, as they picked up a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Payton Page—the nation's seventh-best defensive tackle, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Page is an immediate impact player for the Tigers, reminding many around the recruiting world of former Tiger Dexter Lawrence.

Page becomes the 14th commitment for the Tigers 2021 class, and bumps the Tigers from No. 9 in 247's recruiting rankings to No. 4 overall.

Breakdown By SI All-American:

Frame: A wide, yet well-distributed 6-foot-4 frame can carry 330 pounds well. Will have the chance to trim while getting stronger at the next level.

Athleticism: Quicker than his frame suggests, Page can gather and replace better than most his size and holds his own off of the football as well as laterally. The same can be said for his closing speed in short areas although his game is still mostly founded in the power department.

Instincts: Page has a great feel for coming off of his initial angle on a rush. He knows when to push and settle relative to his responsibility and can impact a drive in both elements. He gets on top of the blocker off of the snap and typically works from within his frame.

Polish: A physical force with developing technique, Page split double teams en route to 29 stops behind the line of scrimmage as a junior anyway. A wide base allows him to anchor with leverage and hold the point. He overwhelms blockers one-on-one so the counter game features strong hands and efficient power moves in his limited repertoire. At the prep level he is simply bigger and stronger than the opposition.

Bottom Line: Page is a classic interior trenchman with staying power against the core of an offensive line. He can control the point of attack and push the pocket at will, the type of force that commands double teams and allows for the rest of the front seven to flourish. Still finding a way to get his, he has the chance to develop into a dominant force once his polish and pass-rushing ability improves.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Swofford Swings and Misses With Notre Dame

Reports have been swirling recently about what shape the ACC's football season will take, but Notre Dame is getting the last laugh.

Zach Lentz

by

ND Fans r obnoxious

Five Most Forgettable Plays In Clemson History

Not so long ago, Clemson Football was known more for its underachieving than winning. Today we look back at some of the more forgettable moments in program history.

JP-Priester

Dan Radakovich Addresses Clemson Family in Open Letter

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich addressed the Clemson Family in an open letter on Monday afternoon.

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Barrett Carter: "I'm All In"

After weeks of speculation surrounding the status of his committment, Barrett Carter tells Clemson fans he is still all in

JP-Priester

My Perfect Day For 'Clemson Takeover'

The ACC Network is featuring a full day's worth of Clemson athletics Tuesday, July 28. The day will feature men's and women's soccer, softball, basketball and football. I decided to plan my perfect day of games I would like to see.

Travis Boland

by

Edixon1007

Clemson Linebacker Stepping Away From Football

JP-Priester

Decision Day Coming Soon for ACC Football

With July coming to an end this week, the ACC is expected to decide how it will approach the 2020 football season and what it will do with partial member Notre Dame.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's 5 Best: Most Memorable Plays

Recounting the most memorable plays in Clemson history from Jerry Butler's "The Catch" to Tajh Boyd and Deandre Hopkins on "4th and 16"

Christopher Hall

by

JP-Priester

Belief Sets Clemson Apart

When Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney thinks back nearly 12 years ago to when he first took over the head coaching duties from then head coach Tommy Bowden-- following a 3-3 start to the 2008 season--the difference in what happened before that day and what has happened ever since can be boiled down to a single word—belief.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Roundtable: Predicting the ACC Order of Finish

This was supposed to be the week of ACC Kickoff and predicted order of finishes, but since that's been put on hold, the AllClemson staff takes a crack at prognosticating the conference as we know it right now.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester