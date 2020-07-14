SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Payton Page
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley
Schools of Interest: Considering Clemson, North Carolina, Tennessee, LSU and Oregon, among others.
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle 

Frame: A wide, yet well-distributed 6-foot-4 frame can carry 330 pounds well. Will have the chance to trim while getting stronger at the next level. 

Athleticism: Quicker than his frame suggests, Page can gather and replace better than most his size and holds his own off of the football as well as laterally. The same can be said for his closing speed in short areas although his game is still mostly founded in the power department.

Instincts: Page has a great feel for coming off of his initial angle on a rush. He knows when to push and settle relative to his responsibility and can impact a drive in both elements. He gets on top of the blocker off of the snap and typically works from within his frame.

Polish: A physical force with developing technique, Page split double teams en route to 29 stops behind the line of scrimmage as a junior anyway. A wide base allows him to anchor with leverage and hold the point. He overwhelms blockers one-on-one so the counter game features strong hands and efficient power moves in his limited repertoire. At the prep level he is simply bigger and stronger than the opposition.

Bottom Line: Page is a classic interior trenchman with staying power against the core of an offensive line. He can control the point of attack and push the pocket at will, the type of force that commands double teams and allows for the rest of the front seven to flourish. Still finding a way to get his, he has the chance to develop into a dominant force once his polish and pass-rushing ability improves.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American