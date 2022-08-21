Clemson Offer Would Mean 'Everything' to 2025 QB Wade Poston

Earlier in the summer, Wade Poston attended Dabo Swinney's high school camp, competing with some of the best quarterback prospects in the country.

It was the second consecutive summer the 2025 QB out of Hannah-Pamplico has attended the camp and Poston is looking to take some of the lessons learned and apply them to the field in his first season starting for the Red Raiders.

"I think it was just a great experience getting there and getting that coaching from coaches that are the best at what they do and the players that are the best at what they do," Poston told All Clemson. "You can't pass up an experience to go and learn from Clemson, which has been a high level program, so that was that was probably what made it a great experience for me."

One of the biggest takeaways for Poston was the importance of the little things and to never get complacent.

"To keep critiquing the little things," he said. "Keep working on the little things you know, you can always get better. You might be great, but there's always ways to improve. I guess that was the biggest thing they were preaching was always work, keep working always, you know, try to improve on your game."

Poston had the opportunity to work out with some older quarterbacks, 2024 prospects Jadyn Davis and Jake Merklinger, with the sophomore more than holding his own against the highly-touted 2024 prospects.

Scroll to Continue Projecting Clemson's Defensive Depth Chart CLEMSON, S.C. —With just a few days of fall camp remaining for the No. 4 Clemson Tigers, the coaching staff is starting to pare down the roster and figure out who's going to help the team in 2022. Aug 21, 2022 1:00 PM EDT Projecting Clemson's Offensive Depth Chart As fall camp winds down, All Clemson takes a guess at what the offensive pecking order could look like for the Sept. 5 opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Aug 21, 2022 10:00 AM EDT Antonio Williams Can Help Clemson This Year The freshman wideout has consistently turned heads throughout fall camp, despite not being an early enrollee. Aug 20, 2022 6:00 PM EDT

Being a lifelong Clemson fan, Poston is more than familiar with the program, and is admittedly very fond of the campus.

"First of all, Clemson is a beautiful place, and everything's just right there close together," Poston said. "It's not hard to get anywhere. It's right there close together. And it's just convenient. I think that's that's the main thing to me is how convenient and how close together everything is."

Being just a sophomore and entering just his first season as a starter at the varsity level, Poston's recruitment has really yet to begin. For now he's just focused on the coming season, being the best he can be, and getting better each and every day.

Future plans do include attending the camp again next summer in an effort to keep honing his craft. For now, Poston is choosing to focus on what's right in front of him, but if at some point down the line that Clemson offer were to ever materialize, well that would mean the world to the young quarterback.

"It'd mean everything," Poston said "I've been playing sports since I was a little kid and just to get an offer from Division-1 school, a big Division-1 one school, would mean everything."

"Because if you want to go play at the next level, that's what all kids dream of is getting that that Division-1 offer, so if I were to get a offer from a big school like Clemson, or whoever, it would mean the world. And that would just inspire me to work harder and be able to know, I've got it now, let's go get it. It would mean everything."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!