Clemson Projected to Land Four-Star Safety Recruit
After scraping by with the 23rd-ranked recruiting class in the nation last season, the Clemson Tigers seem to have hit this year’s recruiting trail with a chip on their shoulders.
According to On3’s recruiting rankings, the Tigers currently have the seventh-best recruiting class in the country, and it's expected to get even better.
On3’s National Director of Recruiting, Chad Simmons, recently predicted that Clemson is expected to land a commitment from four-star class of 2026 safety Blake Stewart.
On May 30, Stewart took his first official visit of the summer to Clemson. Since then, he has also taken official visits to Michigan, Miami, and Vanderbilt. In addition to those schools, he holds offers from high-profile programs such as Florida, Auburn, and Texas.
During his junior season at Woodward Academy (College Park, Georgia), Stewart recorded 80 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions. He also contributed offensively, hauling in 38 receptions for 467 yards and three touchdowns.
If Stewart were to commit to Clemson, he would be the Tigers’ 20th commitment in the Class of 2026 and their eighth defensive pledge. As of June 24, Clemson has four defensive backs committed for this upcoming recruiting class.
During his freshman season at Woodward Academy, Stewart was teammates with former Tigers edge rusher A.J. Hoffler, who recently transferred to Georgia Tech.
On June 23, Stewart announced that he has narrowed his choices to Clemson, Michigan, Vanderbilt, and Miami, with a commitment expected on July 13.