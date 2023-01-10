After signing elite-level prospects in each of the last two recruiting classes, Clemson's quarterback room is in fairly good shape at the moment.

Cade Klubnik will head into his sophomore season as the unquestioned starter, with incoming freshman Chris Vizzina looking to come in and secure a backup role. The Tigers also went to the portal and signed grad transfer Paul Tyson, to add some veteran leadership to the room. Hunter Helms will also be back as a redshirt junior.

2023 QB Room

Cade Klubnik

Chris Vizzina

Paul Tyson

Hunter Helms

As for what to expect in the 2024 class, look for Clemson to once again sign one player at the position. The staff has only offered three quarterbacks to this point, with the first two going out to Jadyn Davis and DJ Lagway.

Lagway came off the board in December, when he announced a commitment to Florida, and the staff quickly offered Walker White.

2024 Uncommitted Targets

Jadyn Davis (Providence Day, Charlotte): Davis is one of the top players in the class, regardless of position, and he sports offers from most of the major programs. The Tigers offered back on June 1, shortly after Davis turned in a rather impressive showing at Dabo Swinney's high school camp.

Davis has long been on Clemson's radar, as he has been attending the camps since he was in grade school. While the Tigers are probably close to the top of his list, Michigan has been considered the team to beat for the last few months. However, with Jim Harbaugh now flirting with the NFL, and the program being investigated by the NCAA, maybe that changes.

Penn State and Tennessee should also be considered major players in the recruitment of Davis. With Elite Junior Day coming up on January 28, we will see if the staff can get Davis back on campus. He last visited for the win over NC State.

Walker White (Little Rock Christian, Ark.): White picked up his offer last month, and is now approaching two dozen in total. He is widely considered a Top 100 talent and one of the ten best quarterback prospects in the class.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is scheduled to be on hand for Elite Junior Day and might end up being the only quarterback prospect to attend. White has strong family ties to the home state school, Arkansas, but with him taking almost half a dozen visits to Ole Miss over the past year, the Rebels have been pegged as the early favorite. That may not be the case any longer, though, after Lane Kiffin showed interest in the Auburn opening late last year.

White is also set to take visits to Baylor, Auburn and Arkansas, on top of his visit to Clemson later this month. If the Tigers are to gain any real, sustainable traction with White, now is the time.

Jake Merklinger (Calvary Day, Savannah): Merklinger does not have an offer, but he is a name worth filing away. Like White, Merklinger is arguably a Top 100 talent and one of the ten best quarterbacks in the class.

Merklinger was one of the better quarterbacks to have worked out at camp last summer, and currently has more than two dozen offers, including Tennessee, NC State, Florida, Auburn and North Carolina. He last visited for the Tigers' win over NC State back in October.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/