Clemson Recruiting: National Signing Day Primer

National Signing Day has arrived and while Clemson would typically have most of its recruiting class locked up by now, this year the Tigers are still waiting on decisions from multiple prospects.

Here are the players that All Clemson will be tracking throughout the day, along with announcement times.

DT Caden Story (6-foot-3, 282): The former Auburn commit is set to announce a decision at 10:30 a.m. on CBS Sports HQ. Story's finalists are Clemson, Oregon and Auburn. He took an official visit to Florida last weekend and one to Clemson the weekend before.

RB Andrew Paul (5-foot-11, 220): The Dallas Parish running back has become one of the most sought-after prospects in the country over the past few weeks. Michigan, Georgia and Clemson are his three finalists, with the Tigers and Bulldogs getting the final two visits. Paul's announcement is set for 12:20 p.m. in a ceremony at his high school.

RB Keith Adams Jr. (5-foot-10, 210): The son of former Clemson linebacker Keith Adams will announce at 1:40 p.m. and it will be aired live on Instagram. His list of finalists includes Clemson, Air Force, Marshall and USF.

LB T.J. Dudley (6-foot-1, 220): The linebacker from Alabama was at one time committed to Oregon, but opened his recruitment back up after Mario Cristobal left to take the head coaching job at Miami. Clemson was the only visit Dudley took down the stretch and he is set to announce at 4:30 p.m.

Head coach Dabo Swinney is also scheduled to meet with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss any new signees the Tigers might add, as well as the five players that have made commitments to the program since the early signing period ended in December.

