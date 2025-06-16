Clemson Recruiting Target Announces Commitment Date
The Clemson Tigers will know in the coming days where they stand with a blue-chip recruit. According to On3's Chad Simmons, four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko will announce his commitment on Wednesday.
Clemson is one of four schools considered to be in the running alongside Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame.
The offensive tackle out of Durham, NC is a top-40 player in the country and 247 Sports ranks him the No. 3 offensive lineman. Outlets that have him listed as a tackle, such as Rivals, still have him in the top 20 at his position.
He received his offer from the Tigers on June 2, 2024 and made an official visit to campus May 30 of this year. Right now, expect predictions have him taking his services to Athens and commiting to Georgia.
If he were to commit to Clemson, which he's currently rated as "cool" on, he would be the top recruit of the 2026 class. He would also join a recruiting class that is loaded with talent in the trenches. Six of Clemson's commits are offensive tackles or offensive lineman. Their top two commits, Leo Delaney and Chancellor Barclay play on the offensive line. Both players are top 10 at their positions.
Having three of the top recruit on the offensive line would be a major boost for an already stacked class. This recruiting class is good enough to be ranked No. 5 in the country by 247 Sports.
Clemson's offensive line is already a strong suit of theirs. They were ranked in the top among offensive line units in college football entering 2025 by Pro Football Focus. The track record for success on the field and developing talent has already been established. Ogboko could see that and ultimately pick Clemson this week.