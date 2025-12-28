Clemson OL Blake Miller Becomes Clemson’s Career Leader In Key Stat

Reliability could seem boring until it becomes historic. While the Clemson Tigers’ football season may not have fulfilled its high expectations, one Tiger consistently set the standard throughout his time at Clemson.

Offensive tackle Blake Miller has showcased some impressive consistency since kicking off his time with the program, becoming just the third true freshman in program history to start every game.

That prolonged consistency has now turned into another program record.

Miller became Clemson’s all-time leader with 3,755 career snaps from scrimmage, breaking the mark during the Tigers’ 22-10 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Bad Boy Mowers Bowl, passing former Tigers offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, who broke the record back in 2019.

In a league of his own 🐅🏈@BlakeMillerOT has just set a new Clemson record for most career snaps from scrimmage! pic.twitter.com/Br5fZFkNWo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 27, 2025

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney says that Miller has only missed two practices in four years, so he’s also consistent when nobody is watching.

“He is going to be an amazing pro,” Swinney said. “If there are eight tackles better than him, I'll have to see it.”

During his first season at Clemson, Miller was named a first-team Freshman All-American by outlets like Pro Football Focus and On3, and was named College Football Network’s ACC Rookie of the Year.

Swinney wasn’t the only one with high praise for the offensive tackle. According to his teammate and roommate, Walker Parks, NFL teams should be salivating over a player of Miller’s caliber.

Even as a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Swinney said Miller’s decision to suit up rather than opt out of the bowl game was a no-brainer.

“He’s a finisher...he's one of the best finishers I've seen,” Swinney said. “Not playing wasn’t an option.”

According to Miller, the opportunity to close out a disappointing season on a positive note.

“I love being around the team. I just want to be able to finish things out with them,” Miller said. There’s an awesome opportunity here to finish the season on a high note.”

Miller has earned an All-ACC nod in each of his four seasons at Clemson, including First Team All-ACC honors during his final two seasons with the Tigers.

While the highly consistent offensive tackle may be the most well-known and effective player of the group, Clemson is set to lose four regular starters (Walker Parks, Tristan Leigh, Ryan Linthicum) on the offensive line who have combined for more than 100 starts during their time with the Tigers.

