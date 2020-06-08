AllClemson
Stellato Looks To Be Next Member Of WRU

JP-Priester

One of the more popular complaints about the Clemson offense last season was the passing game's inability to attack the middle of the field.

How that plays out in 2020 remains to be seen. However, the Tigers took a step towards ensuring it isn't an issue in the coming seasons when they picked up a commitment from four-star wide receiver Troy Stellato late last week. 

The 6-foot, 175-pound receiver out of Ft. Lauderdale is ranked 125th overall in the 247 Sports Composite, and while he has played inside and out at times in high school, he's excelled playing the slot. 

Stellato is a guy that can make an impact, and make one in a hurry. And he has set big goals for himself as it pertains to his career in Clemson. 

"I'm going to help them," Stellato told SI in an exclusive interview. "Contribute to win national championships. I'm going to score touchdowns in the national championship."

Clemson has seen their share of talented wide receivers come through the program. They call it "Wide Receiver U" for a reason, and what Stellato brings to the table will only add to that lineage.

He has 4.42 speed. He's agile, and he has excellent hands. The way he pulls the ball out of the air is almost reminiscent of the legendary Hunter Renfrow, and Stellato thinks he will fit right in with the Tigers.

"They're (Clemson) going to get a very hard-working kid," Stellato said. "I'm going to give it all I got to the university. I really think I can be the next big-time receiver at Clemson."

After his high school career is complete, Stellato plans to arrive at Clemson with the mindset of doing whatever it takes. He's confident he can help the team and is willing to do so in any capacity. 

"I think this is a perfect fit at the receiver position," Stellato said. "I think I can help them playing outside or inside, wherever they want me to play."

Despite having another year of high school ahead of him, Stellato already feels at home on the Clemson campus. He insists it's where he supposed to be.

"It felt like home, it really did," Stellato said. "It felt like I didn't want to be anywhere else. The just have fun there. It's a different program than the rest and I really want to be apart of it." 

