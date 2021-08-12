Recruiting Updates On Priority Targets Travis Shaw, Trevor Etienne

The summer months have been very good to Clemson on the recruiting front.

The Tigers have added eight verbal pledges since the beginning of June, giving them the fifth-best class in the country currently.

With priority target Travis Shaw set to announce a commitment on August 21, there's a chance the class could get even stronger. The defensive tackle out of North Carolina is ranked No. 3 in the SI99 and No. 2 at his position.

Georgia, North Carolina and Clemson have been battling it out for Shaw, however the Tigers and Tarheels were the only schools to get a visit in the month of July. Shaw attended cookouts in Clemson and Chapel Hill just before the current dead period went into effect.

Shaw's recruitment has been played very close to the vest. Trying to predict which school he will choose next week would be nothing more than an educated guess at this point. While he says the decision has been made, only he and his family know what it is. He's not even informed the coaching staffs as of yet.

Personally, I think it's down to North Carolina and Clemson, and would probably have the Heels as the favorite as it stands today. Mack Brown is going to eventually win one of these battles and this just might be the one. All Clemson hopes to have an official projection in the coming days.

Running back target Trevor Etienne has now trimmed his list of schools down to five. Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and LSU all made the cut. Two of those schools, Georgia and Alabama, already have two running backs committed in this class and it's hard to see either school being a realistic landing spot.

LSU already has one running back committed and has at least one more target higher than Etienne on their board, possibly two. One of those targets is in-state ATH Kendrick Law. If the coaches were to take Law as a receiver, they would still have room for one more back. If there's a spot for him, LSU certainly has to be considered a favorite.

The Gators also have one back already committed, but want to add one more. Dan Mullen's program could be Clemson's biggest competition in the end. With older brother Travis playing for the Jaguars just an hour away, proximity could end up playing a huge factor here. Having the brothers one hour apart would make it much easier for the family to see both play.

Clemson has made Etienne a priority throughout. The coaches did try and get in on Branson Robinson for a short time, but throughout the summer months, they have been all in on Etienne. The Tigers plan to take just one running back in this class and have made it known to Etienne they want it to be him.

Don't expect a decision anytime soon, though. Etienne will take official visits in the fall but has yet to start scheduling them.

