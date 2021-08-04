Eight Clemson Commitments Ranked in SI99

SI All-American released the SI99 on Wednesday, ranking eight Clemson commitments among the best in the 2022 recruiting class.

When measuring the value of a recruiting class, quality always holds more weight than quantity.

Clemson's 2022 recruiting class might still be low on numbers compared to some of the other programs across the country, but it's still one of the best in the nation due to sheer talent.

SI All-American released the SI99 on Wednesday and eight of the Tigers' twelve-member class are ranked among the best 99 players in the country.

Cade Klubnik, who was already named the top player at his position, is the highest-ranked member of the class, coming in at No. 4. The Clemson coaching staff was always high on the Westlake product, long before many others were, another example of how well the Tigers coaching staff evaluates players.

Daylen Everette, out of IMG, comes in at No. 28. The Tigers beat out North Carolina to land the highly-touted defensive back, who ranks No. 4 among all cornerbacks.

Offensive lineman Colin Sadler is ranked No. 34. The in-state prospect was one of the first members of the 2022 recruiting class and is the third-best tackle in the class.

Coming in at No. 41 is safety Keon Sabb, also out of IMG. The dynamic player ranks No. 3 nationally among all safeties and chose Clemson over Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and LSU.

The Tigers' only wide receiver in the class to date, Adam Randall, ranks No. 47. The Myrtle Beach product is ranked as the fifth-best receiver in the country and he committed to Clemson on Christmas Day.

In-state defensive back Jeadyn Lukus comes in at No. 48. One of the most recent additions to the class, the cornerback out of Mauldin is ranked No. 8 among all players at his position.

Toriano Pride is ranked No. 60. and the Missouri product is considered the ninth-best cornerback in the country. He picked Clemson over Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and Missouri.

Defensive end Jihaad Campbell comes in at No. 97. Another IMG product, Campbell is ranked at No. 10 among all edge rushers and chose Clemson over Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Florida.

There are a number of targets Clemson still has on the board that is also ranked, meaning the class has an opportunity at becoming that much stronger. Defensive tackle Travis Shaw is No. 3, wide receiver Branson Robinson is No. 59 and tight end Oscar Delp is No. 81.

