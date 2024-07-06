Clemson Seems to Be Leading for Their Last 2025 WR Target
After a good amount of uncommitted players announced where they will play college football over the past few weeks following finishing up their official visits, Clemson is looking to close out their 2025 class on a high note.
With 13 players currently committed, they still have one of the top classes in the nation, but to maintain their status towards the top of the recruiting rankings, they have to land some of their top targets who still haven't announced their collegiate decision yet.
The Tigers are looking to add one more wide receiver to this group. With only one in this cycle, they have their sights set on landing Dillon Alfred.
Listed as a four-star, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound playmaker was previously committed to Ole Miss before he decommitted on June 24. That came the same day he announced he received a scholarship offer from Clemson after he attended the Dabo Swinney high school camp.
"I love that coaching staff over there. The facility, the campus. I love everything about Clemson. The history they have there. Again, I love the coaches there, and I love the way they treat their players" Alfred told The Clemson Insider.
Based on those comments, it feels like the Tigers are in the driver's seat to land their top remaining wide receiver target.
However, he's only taken one trip to Death Valley in an unofficial fashion during late-March.
It seems like Alfred could be taking his time before announcing his new commitment as On3 has him scheduled to take an official visit to Tennessee on October 12.
That would give Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff more time to continue developing a relationship with him and get the four-star back on campus so they can try and get this process home.