Clemson Tigers 4-Star Safety Target Commits to SEC Foe
Despite a successful offseason on the recruiting trail thus far, the Clemson Tigers have missed out on a blue-chip 2026 defensive back.
Four-star safety Tylan Wilson committed to Texas A&M on Friday evening, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett on X, electing the Aggies over Clemson and Arkansas.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Wilson only took three official visits before announcing his pledge to the Aggies – Clemson, Arkansas, and Texas A&M, of course. Unlike most other coveted recruits who take multiple visits to a plethora of schools, Wilson seemed to narrow down his choices relatively quickly.
Clemson was the first of the three schools that Wilson visited. The Pascagoula, Miss., product took his official visit to the Tigers on May 30 before heading to Arkansas on June 6 and Texas A&M the following week on June 13, according to 247Sports’ recruiting timeline.
Rivals’ recruiting metrics rank the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder as the No. 13 safety and No. 209 overall player in the 2026 class. Wilson was a late bloomer, as he only received his first offer – from Ole Miss – in March of 2024.
Texas A&M offered Wilson last September – the first of his finalists to offer him – before Clemson’s was extended this past January, which could’ve played a factor in his decision.
Despite the miss, the Tigers remain in great shape at the position, boasting two four-star safety commits in Kentavion Anderson and Kaden Gabhardt in their 2026 class. Anderson is listed by On3 as the nation’s No. 7 safety while 247Sports ranks Gabhardt at No. 18.
Clemson also holds multiple three-stars, including safety Blake Stewart along with cornerbacks Shavar Young Jr. and Marcell Gipson to round out the Tigers’ 2026 defensive back pledges.
Dabo Swinney’s 2026 class currently sits at No. 12 nationally in 247Sports’ latest team recruiting rankings.