Clemson Commits Shine in IMG's Season Opening Win

SI All-American was on hand for IMG Academy's 35-15 season opening win over Plantation American Heritage and recapped the roles three 2022 Clemson commits played in the victory.

IMG Academy kicked off its high school season on Friday night with a 35-15 win over Plantation American Heritage and three current 2022 Clemson commits played roles in the victory.

SI All-American was on hand for the matchup that featured some of the best high school talent in the country and recapped what they saw from each Clemson commitment.

DB Keon Sabb: "Worked multiple secondary spots on the evening with success. More of a classic free safety on tape, he showed off some individual cover skills on Friday night that demonstrates how balanced a game and high a floor he has."

DB Daylen Everette: "Didn't see a lot of attention his way and helped to keep a good Heritage wide receiver group at bay without giving up a vertical route. Everette is among the most polished cornerback projections nationally."

DE Jihaad Campbell: "Was impossible to miss coming off the edge. He seemingly had multiple sacks and even more near stops behind the line of scrimmage with his first-step quickness and bend. Campbell also lined up in space, over the slot receiver, and re-routed with success. Once he fills out his lengthy frame there may not be many knocks on the Clemson commitment's game. Campbell also blocked an extra point in his IMG debut."

Former Greer standout Jaleel Skinner also made his IMG debut on Friday night. Skinner is just one of two uncommitted tight ends that currently hold offers from Clemson and is set to announce a commitment in October.

TE Jaleel Skinner: "Wasn't targeted much in the game, but the nation's top tight end showed off his Kyle Pitts-like frame and fluidity preparing for the game. The South Carolina native, committing in October, truly profiles like a jumbo wide receiver at this time, with a catch radius few nationally can contend with."

