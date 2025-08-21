Clemson Tigers Fall in ESPN's New 2026 Recruiting Rankings

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson has Committed to Texas!



The 6’2 215 LB from Lawrenceville, GA chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Oregon, & Clemson



He’s ranked as the No. 1 LB in the ’26 Class (per Rivals)🤘https://t.co/pnxd0NmN0T pic.twitter.com/M9RCJrz8YU