Elite Edge Rusher From IMG Commits to Clemson

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have picked up a commitment from DE Jihaad Campbell, one of the top pass-rushing prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

After going more than three months with very little happening on the recruiting trail, Clemson has now picked up commitments from four highly-touted 2022 prospects in the month of June.

Jihaad Campbell, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, became the most recent to join the class, announcing a commitment to the Tigers on Sunday. He joins specialist Robert Gunn and defensive backs Toriano Pride and Sherrod Covil as players to make commitments to Clemson this month.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge rusher was on campus for Clemson's Elite Retreat earlier this month, a visit that really resonated with the young pass rusher. Campbell's mother, two brothers, and an uncle also made the trip.

Campbell, who is originally from New Jersey, also took visits to Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida and Rutgers over the past few weeks. Last week the SI All-American candidate officially named his five finalists, with Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Florida all making the cut.

In 2022 the rising high school senior played seven games at wide receiver and defensive end, catching 15 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns while recording 45 tackles and seven sacks.

Campbell's commitment now gives the Tigers eight verbal pledges for the 2022 recruiting class. After coming into the month of June ranked No. 22 in the team recruiting rankings, Clemson should see a substantial jump when the updated rankings come out in July.

All Clemson Analysis: Campbell is one of the best pure pass rushers in the entire 2022 recruiting class. He is no doubt one of those tweener guys but can flat out get after the quarterback. While he is still a little on the slender side, he should continue to add bulk over the next couple of years and he has the frame to hold it. Very quick first step, a guy Brent Venables would likely refer to as being twitchy, and fast enough to run opposing running backs down from behind. Spent his junior year playing with his hand in the dirt but is looking to play more linebacker during his senior season as IMG is confident in his ability to cover. Very high ceiling, especially in Venables aggressive scheme.