Elite-Level Safety Commits to Clemson

On Thursday the Tigers picked up a commitment from 4-star safety Sherrod Covill, out of Chesapeake, Virginia.

It's safe to say that the Elite Retreat was a rousing success.

After going more than three months without a single commitment, Clemson has now picked up two in the past week after 4-star safety Sherrod Covill announced a verbal pledge to the Tigers on Thursday.

"I knew where home was and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tell Coach Swinney, Coach Venables, and Coach Conn that I’m all in," Covil told All Clemson.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back from Chesapeake, Virginia, chose the Tigers over Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Miami and North Carolina as the future SI All-American candidate had more than 40 offers total.

Clemson offered back in March and safeties coach Mickey Conn made the Tigers legitimate contenders for the services of Covill throughout. Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland also made Covil's Top-11 back in March.

Covill is not only considered one of the best safety prospects in the 2022 class, he is also one of the top players in the state of Virginia and a legitimate Top-200 talent overall that has the potential to become a key piece of Brent Venables' defense in the future.

"Everything about Clemson spelled excellence," Covil said. "From the facilities, to the coaches and their families, to the players, PAW Journey, all the way to the Bible quotes from Coach Swinney."

With Covill's announcement, Clemson now has six players committed in the 2022 recruiting class as he joins specialist Robert Gunn, who committed on Monday and fellow 4-star players QB Cade Klubnik, WR Adam Randall, OL Colin Sadler and OL Blake Miller, who all committed earlier in the process.

All Clemson Analysis: The 6-foot, 190-pound safety will need to add a little bulk before becoming a key contributor for Brent Venables defense, but absolutely has the frame to do so. Covil hits with authority and has a motor that never stops running. Very rarely takes bad angles, is a great tackler and has shown a propensity to thrive playing against the run. However still needs a little work on his coverage skills, but nothing that can't be learned with good, collegiate coaching.

