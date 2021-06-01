Clemson Brings Up Rear in Initial SI All-American 2022 Recruiting Class Rankings

SI All-American has released its first set of 2022 class rankings and Clemson finds themselves in an unfamiliar position.

The dead period is now officially over and the month of June is shaping up to be a hectic one in recruiting circles.

Not being able to have any face-to-face contact with potential prospects has really put a hamper on the Tigers' recruiting efforts so far in the 2022 cycle. Clemson has just four verbal commitments currently when generally they would have at least twice that many heading into the summer months.

However, head coach Dabo Swinney himself said the Tigers would take a slower than normal approach this cycle due to the dead period, after finishing with the third-best class in 2021.

"For '22, compared to where we would normally be at this point, I'm not saying we're behind, but it's slowed down," Swinney said back in November.

SI All-American has released their first set of class rankings for 2022 and Clemson comes in at No. 23. Although, the Tigers aren't the only school that's been negatively impacted by the dead period that was in place for more than a full calendar year.

Alabama finds itself with just six commitments currently and is ranked just two spots ahead of the Tigers. Dan Mullen and Florida also have just six and come in at No. 25. It will be interesting to see how much movement is seen over the next month or two.

Initial SI All-American 2022 Recruiting Class Rankings

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Penn State

6. Oklahoma

7. Rutgers

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Texas

11. Mississippi State

12. Boston College

13. Kentucky

14. Baylor

15. Maryland

16. Oregon

17. Michigan

18. Arkansas

19. Oklahoma State

20. Missouri

21. Alabama

22. Cincinnati

23. Clemson

24. USC

25. Florida

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.