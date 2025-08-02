Clemson Tigers Looking to Reload with Pair of Official Visits Scheduled
Clemson Tigers basketball has been at an all-time high over the past two seasons, from making back-to-back NCAA Tournaments – including an Elite 8 appearance for the first time in 44 years – to tying their single-season win record at 27.
As the spike in accomplishments and success grows, Tiger Town has become a more popular destination for prestigious recruits to visit and eventually commit to.
While we know head coach Brad Brownell can get it done in the portal, acquiring six key transfers this year and four heading into last year, he's also been able to get prospects' heads turning coming straight out of high school.
Brownell's recruiting prowess is highly evident as Dallas Thomas and Ace Buckner – who redshirted as freshmen last season – sit at No. 5 and No. 17 in terms of all-time Clemson Basketball recruits, per 247Sports.
Brownell also acquired a Top-75 2025 recruit in Zac Foster, who ranks as the No. 3 all-time recruit for the program.
That said, it doesn't look like Brownell and the rest of his crew are slowing down in the recruiting department any time soon, as the Tigers have recently locked in official visits for two rising prospects in the 2026 class.
Both four-star Harris Reynolds and three-star Will Stevens will take their visits on August 29th, the same weekend of the Clemson vs LSU season-opener, according to Dushawn London.
Reynolds is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Atlanta, Georgia, holding 16 offers total. He ranks as the No. 143 overall prospect and a top-10 talent in Georgia, per 247Sports Composite.
The 170-pound guard has been one of the biggest risers in the 2026 class throughout this summer, shining for the Nightrydas (FL) in Nike EYBL Session IV: North Augusta.
Reynolds was named Breakout MVP and earned 3rd Team All-Circuit honors after averaging 15 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per game in the four days against the best competition in the country.
Keep a close eye on him throughout his senior season at St. Pius Catholic High School.
The second player visiting, Will Stevens, has also caught a lot of looks over the summer, just in a different circuit of AAU hoops.
The 6-foot-10, 200-pound center holds 20 total offers and ranks as the No. 153 national prospect and a top-5 recruit out of North Carolina, per 247Sports Composite.
While his high school and AAU statistics are unavailable, we know he'll be teaming up with fellow big man Cody Peck – one of the first recruits Clemson offered in the 2026 cycle – at Davidson Day School for their final year in high school.
He also has been a big riser over the summer, earning seven Power-4 offers in one day after putting up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks for the Upward Stars against ETG Midwest in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.
His performance showed exactly why Clemson offered him, as he showcased his shooting touch while being physical around the paint and rebounding in traffic, similar to how Brownell likes to develop his big men.