Clemson's Message to Recruits: 'Don't Buy the Lie'

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said on Monday that the coaching staff's message to recruits during a difficult season has been a simple one, and that is to don't buy the lie.

Recruiting can, at times, be a dirty business.

With the Tigers struggling mightily on the offensive side of the ball and at the same time trying to put the finishing touches on a Top-10 2022 recruiting class, not to mention getting a head start on 2023, the coaching staff has to be very mindful of the teams they are recruiting against.

Clemson has become a destination spot for many of the nation's top high school prospects during the program's run of six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. With the sudden drop off on offense, and the team currently sitting at just 4-3, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott told the media on Monday that the message to recruits is simple.

"Don't buy the lie," Elliott said. "You're going to get beat up in recruiting by all the other schools that are going to say things, and what I do know is that we got a proven proven formula, proven plan. Right now we're just, you know, we are going through a ton of adversity. But on the other side is going to be something really really special."

The offensive coordinator noted that the staff encourages prospects to ask the tough questions while the Tigers fight through some unexpected adversity.

"Just weather the storm, don't buy a lie," Elliott said. "You know, ask the questions you really want to ask, don't take anybody else's word for it. And then just do your research. Coach Swinney at 6-7 said what? Best decade in college football. And that was accomplished here. So we still have everything in place."

At the same time, the adversity the team is currently facing can become a part of the pitch and Elliott said it gives the staff the opportunity to show potential prospects that the proof is in the pudding.

"The beautiful thing is adversity builds character to and reveals character," Elliott said. "So this is a great opportunity for our program to show what we're really about in the good and the bad, and then get back to where we believe we should be in the future."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!