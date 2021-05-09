OL Dietrick Pennington Everything Clemson Wants in Football Player

Incoming freshman Dietrick Pennington is arguably one of the more underrated players in Clemson's 2021 recruiting class and his high school coach Trey Adams told All Clemson why he's a great fit for the Tigers.

One of the more underrated members of Clemson's 2021 recruiting class might just be offensive linemen Dietrick Pennington.

Pennington was one of four blue-chip players the Tigers signed along the offensive line and according to his high school coach Trey Adams, is an ideal fit for the team-first culture that exists inside the Clemson program.

"Dietrick is everything you want in a teammate," Adams told All Clemson. "He was always bringing along the younger guys. Dietrick always kept the team upbeat and positive. When Dietrick spoke, the team listened and responded. I am positive Dietrick will continue to be a tremendous teammate when he gets to Clemson. He is a servant leader that always puts the team before himself."

Pennington committed to Clemson last summer and according to Adams, the former SI All-American candidate out of Tennessee's Evangelical Christian, handled the recruiting process like the consummate professional before eventually choosing the Tigers over other finalists LSU, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia.

"Dietrick remained very humble and professional during the whole recruiting process," Adams said. "Dietrick was very methodical in choosing his Top 5 and ultimately choosing Clemson."

Adams said Pennington always knew what it was he was looking for in a school.

"He knew exactly what he wanted in a program and did a great job of balancing the pros and cons for all schools interested," Adams said. "Going back to him being a great teammate, he never wanted the recruiting process to distract or interfere with his senior year and the team."

As for the kind of player the Tigers are getting, Adams said that Pennington works as hard as anyone. While he is projected as a guard at the collegiate level, Adams said Pennington is capable of playing tackle as well. That kind of versatility will serve him well considering the way the coaching staff cross-trains the offensive linemen.

"Clemson is getting a tremendous young man with an excellent work ethic," Adams said. "Dietrick is very athletic for a 6-foot-5, 320 pound lineman. He has excellent footwork and is very physical in the run game. Dietrick is a student of the game and puts in the film study to understand all aspects of the game. I certainly think he can play guard or tackle. His athleticism and knowledge of the game will allow him to play wherever he is needed most."

Adams said that Pennington left Evangelical Christian with the kind of legacy that he thinks will not only carry over into his college career, but even well beyond.

"We are all extremely proud of Dietrick and the way he has handled everything," Adams said. "We know he will have a great career at Clemson."

