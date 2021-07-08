Clemson Emerges as Early Leader in Arch Manning Recruitment

Arch Manning spent the month of June visiting a number of different schools, but the first stop for one of the nation's top 2023 prospects was Clemson and it was a visit that left a lasting impression.

The very first visit Arch Manning took after a dead period that lasted well over a year was to Clemson.

One of the most heralded quarterback prospects to come along in the past few years, Manning spent that Saturday afternoon working out for the Clemson coaching staff before he and his parents spent the rest of the evening getting to know Dabo Swinney at the home of the head coach.

Manning left Clemson with an offer in hand and it's worth noting that it's the only offer the Tigers have handed out to a quarterback in the 2023 class and probably will be for the foreseeable future. The coaching staff is all in on the future SI All-American candidate.

The family-first culture inside the Clemson program is something that really made an impression on not only Manning, but also his parents, and the visit went so well that the Tigers have no doubt established themselves as an early favorite.

After leaving Clemson, Manning visited SMU, then Texas, before heading to Tuscaloosa to spend some time with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. His last visit was to Athens to visit Georgia, and while it's possible he could take another trip in late July or early August, he will mostly shut it down until the fall.

While each school rolled out the red carpet for the prized quarterback prospect, it's looking like three schools have emerged as the early favorites. Clemson, Alabama and Texas have taken an early lead, with the Tigers and Crimson Tide pacing the field.

However, it's still very early in the process for the rising high school junior. In the recruiting world, things are always changing at a rapid pace and this recruitment has all the makings of one of those filled with a lot of twists and turns. It should make for quite an exciting fall as Manning's recruitment really starts to heat up.